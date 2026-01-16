Hiring full-time or freelance writers to join the CampusIDNews team

We are looking for writers – either full-time or freelance – to contribute to the campus ID, transaction system, and security industry’s leading publication. It’s fun, it’s challenging, and for the right person it’s pretty stress free.

You get is to inform your higher ed peers about technology that can help them transform their campuses.

Day to day, you plan articles and work with campus administrators and vendors. Via phone, email, and video calls, you conduct interviews to create your content. After review, you publish it online, in email newsletters, and on our social media – don’t worry we have people to show you how to do all that and you will have a graphic designer and web developer there to assist.

We travel to a select number of fun industry conferences and vendor meetings each year, but for the most part you work from home.

Creativity is key. We want you to help us grow and make CampusIDNews better.

If you are interested in freelance opportunities, we also contract writers for individual articles or a fixed number per month – say one per week or two per month, whatever works with your schedule.

Over the years, we have found that a strong background in higher ed, aux services, card programs, and security is equally – or more – important than journalism experience. Of course, you need to be a good writer, but you don’t necessarily need that experience on your resume.

If this strikes a chord with you, please shoot me an email and we can kick it around.

Best,

Chris Corum, Editor and Publisher, CampusIDNews

[email protected]