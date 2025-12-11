Grubhub shares what Americans ordered in 2025, calls it the year of Foodmaxxing

No one knows more about what we American’s have delivered to eat than Grubhub, and each year they share the details in a fun, digestible report. They analyze millions of orders to see what new items made the cut and what dropped off.

In 2025, we didn’t just want meals that tasted good – we wanted food that performed. The company’s 2025 Delivered Trend Report reveals a nationwide shift toward what they coined Foodmaxxing – the pursuit of foods and drinks that maximize nutritional value and social-media appeal.

Flavor wasn’t enough. We wanted energy, protein, gut health, convenience, and aesthetics.

The year of the bean

If 2025 had a mascot, it would be the old school bean. Grocery bean orders on Grubhub skyrocketed 135%, amounting to more than 1.5 tons. Bean salads dominated lunches and wellness snacks. In the Foodmaxxing era, fiber wasn’t optional and beans delivered.

Canned fish rises from the depths

Another old school pantry item stepping into the spotlight was canned fish. Grubhub orders tripled, and grocery purchases surged 209% compared to 2024. This former outlier became a curated social media experience with high protein, healthy fats, quick prep, and unmatched camera appeal.

Protein becomes a lifestyle

2025 wasn’t just high-protein – it was protein-infused. Protein-labeled grocery items increased nearly 20%, extending into both desserts and snacks. But the real protein superstar remained the chicken nugget. Grubhub users have already ordered more than 5.2 million nuggets and strips this year.

Cold foam and matcha lead the drink category

Foodmaxxing didn’t stop at meals – it dominated beverages too. Cold foam became the go-to morning upgrade, with orders up 75% as consumers looked for more than last year’s coffee upgrades.

Matcha also enjoyed its mainstream moment. Orders increased 34% as the drink became synonymous with energy, calm, and TikTok-worthy preparation rituals.

Eggs and convenience foods Redefined Everyday Eating

Eggs continued their comeback story with grocery orders up 58%. From restaurants, the undefeated champion remained the classic sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich.

Perhaps following in the footsteps of convenience store dining in Japan and Korea, Americans shifted from just ordering snacks and candy to hot meals such as taquitos, chicken, and hot dogs.

According to Grubhub, 2025 was the year we demanded more from our meals. From beans to cold foam, matcha to nuggets, the Foodmaxxing era is proving that functional foods aren’t a niche – they’re the new norm … at least until next year.