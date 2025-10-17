Global Payment’s new Genius POS comes to TouchNet campuses

Genius, a unified Point-of-Sale solution from Global Payments, is now available for colleges and universities through TouchNet, A Global Payments company. Genius helps drive commerce and simplify back-end processes for higher education by integrating with existing campus systems, centralizing payment operations, and delivering real-time transaction data.

Security and operational features

Data protection is a central component of the Genius solution. The system uses end-to-end encryption (E2EE) to protect payment information and maintain compliance with PCI standards.

With Genius, institutions can accept campus card tenders, credit and debit cards, mobile wallets, and gift cards, both in store and on the go.

For campus dining, the solution supports mobile and kiosk ordering, digital menus, and meal plan management. This allows institutions to efficiently manage the spectrum of different transaction types expected by modern students

Introduction to higher education

Global Payments recently expanded the Genius POS solution specifically for the higher education market. The solution provides a unified payment experience across campus facilities, including bookstores, dining services, recreation centers, and student organizations.

For campus retail and food service environments, key benefits include:

Inventory management increases visibility into current backlogs and provides insight to plan for future ordering.

Modern payment capabilities let campuses accept campus card tenders, credit and debit cards, mobile wallets, and gift cards, both in store and on the go.

Kiosk, mobile, and online ordering reduce wait times and streamline operations.

Back-end support for meal plan rules and data-driven decisions reduces waste and labor costs while increasing margins.

By integrating with student information and financial systems, Genius allows institutions to coordinate payments across departments while maintaining consistent reporting and security standards. Introducing a unified Point-of-Sale solution for higher education is designed to consolidate previously fragmented systems, reduce reliance on cash, and improve payment efficiency across campus.