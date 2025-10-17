Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS
TouchNet Genius point of sale system

Global Payment’s new Genius POS comes to TouchNet campuses

Solution centralizes payment operations across dining, retail, and campus services

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Oct 17, 2025  ||   , ,

Genius, a unified Point-of-Sale solution from Global Payments, is now available for colleges and universities through TouchNet, A Global Payments company. Genius helps drive commerce and simplify back-end processes for higher education by integrating with existing campus systems, centralizing payment operations, and delivering real-time transaction data.

Security and operational features

Data protection is a central component of the Genius solution. The system uses end-to-end encryption (E2EE) to protect payment information and maintain compliance with PCI standards.

With Genius, institutions can accept campus card tenders, credit and debit cards, mobile wallets, and gift cards, both in store and on the go.

For campus dining, the solution supports mobile and kiosk ordering, digital menus, and meal plan management. This allows institutions to efficiently manage the spectrum of different transaction types expected by modern students

Introduction to higher education

Global Payments recently expanded the Genius POS solution specifically for the higher education market. The solution provides a unified payment experience across campus facilities, including bookstores, dining services, recreation centers, and student organizations.

For campus retail and food service environments, key benefits include:

  • Inventory management increases visibility into current backlogs and provides insight to plan for future ordering.
  • Modern payment capabilities let campuses accept campus card tenders, credit and debit cards, mobile wallets, and gift cards, both in store and on the go.
  • Kiosk, mobile, and online ordering reduce wait times and streamline operations.
  • Back-end support for meal plan rules and data-driven decisions reduces waste and labor costs while increasing margins.

By integrating with student information and financial systems, Genius allows institutions to coordinate payments across departments while maintaining consistent reporting and security standards. Introducing a unified Point-of-Sale solution for higher education is designed to consolidate previously fragmented systems, reduce reliance on cash, and improve payment efficiency across campus.

|| TAGS: ,
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT ARTICLES

TouchNet Genius point of sale system

Global Payment’s new Genius POS comes to TouchNet campuses

Genius, a unified Point-of-Sale solution from Global Payments, is now available for colleges and universities through TouchNet, A Global Payments company. Genius helps drive commerce and simplify back-end processes for higher education by integrating with existing campus systems, centralizing payment operations, and delivering real-time transaction data. Security and operational features Data protection is a central […]
Reusables.com container return
Oct 08, 25 /

Smart bins & tap to reuse are saving campus foodservice teams 50% on packaging costs

Foodservice directors are quietly transforming a major cost center into a strategic advantage. The line item? Takeout containers and food packaging. Across North America, campuses spend tens of thousands of dollars on disposable packaging for dining programs. Rising costs, zero-waste mandates, and student expectations around sustainability are prompting foodservice teams to reconsider the logic behind […]
Tim Nyblom, HID Global Higher Education Director

Three key innovations expand options for campus identity and security

In this CampusIDNews Chat episode, we talked with Tim Nyblom, HID Global’s Director of End User Development for Higher Education. He outlined three key innovations shaping campus identity and security. One of the most transformative changes is the expansion of mobile credential options. “The tech giants engaging in this space and are now opening up […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 271 536

CampusIDNews

Attn: friends in the biometrics space. Nominations close Friday for the annual Women in Biometrics Awards. Take five minutes to recognize a colleague or even yourself. http://WomenInBiometrics.com

Feb. 1 webinar explores how mobile ordering enhanced campus life, increased sales at UVA and Central Washington @Grubhub @CBORD

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2025 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.