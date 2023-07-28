Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS

Transact Insights helps campuses manage data, analytics

Andrew Hudson   ||   Jul 27, 2023  ||   

Mobile credential and payment solutions provider, Transact Campus, has launched Transact Insights, a turnkey solution designed to revolutionize the way campuses handle data. The new offering leverages the Transact One platform's integrated data lake to provide a solution to traditionally manual processes, allowing campus administrators to quickly view, analyze, and export real-time data.

The new Transact Insights solution is intended to address a number of the issues that campuses face when handling the large volume of data they accrue.

"This innovation reflects our continuous commitment to providing administrators with the tools they need to make data-driven decisions," says Ian Ashworth, Director of Product Management for API Platform and Data Analytics at Transact. "We are bringing together multiple systems into a unified platform, cutting down the time and resources used on data management, and offering valuable, actionable insights."

Transact Insights has been designed as a turnkey, user-friendly data processing and analysis tool that offers administrators the ability to visualize and summarize years of data in an instant. Insights also includes a comprehensive filtering feature for easy slicing and sorting of data. The solution also integrates with the campus operations software and services, removing the need for complicated data integrations.

The role-based access control (RBAC) feature allows different users to see reports and visual dashboards across their assigned solutions. The single sign-on (SSO) system provides an easy access route for administrators, ensuring that everyone is working from the same source of truth and always has access to up-to-date reports.

"Transact Insights allows our organization to see payment trends on demand,” says Becky Kellow, Assistant Director of Treasury Services at Western Washington University. "We can see the peaks and valleys, how we are receiving payments and what kind of payments we’re receiving."

"We can do all of it without having to pull numerous reports and compiling the data manually," adds Kellow. "This helps us to determine what we’re doing right and where we need to improve. Seeing this data can help in guiding when we can invest any surplus cash as well.”

Future enhancements to the Transact Insights offering will include a holistic view with other elements of the Transact suite, including Campus ID and Commerce.

Related posts:

Default ThumbnailEquitrac releases new version of its print cost recovery and document output management solutions for campuses Default ThumbnailFairbanks borough, university, eye free bus rides Default ThumbnailBuying tobacco with a university ID Default ThumbnailBuffalo students use app to reserve laundry machines
|| TAGS:
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT POSTS

Jul 28, 23 /

U. of Louisiana at Lafayette maximizing power of its campus card with TouchNet

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has expanded its campus card services, integrated offices, and streamlined processes with TouchNet OneCard Campus ID. By maximizing its many capabilities, the card system is being leveraged to solve problems and simplify campus operations.
Jul 27, 23 /

Transact Insights helps campuses manage data, analytics

Mobile credential and payment solutions provider, Transact Campus, has launched Transact Insights, a turnkey solution designed to revolutionize the way campuses handle data. The new offering leverages the Transact One platform's integrated data lake to provide a solution to traditionally manual processes, allowing campus administrators to quickly view, analyze, and export real-time data.
Jul 27, 23 /

ASSA ABLOY to acquire French card printer manufacturer, Evolis

ASSA ABLOY intends to, through its subsidiary HID Global, purchase approximately 98.5% of the shares of French ID card printer and consumables manufacturer, Evolis. The move comes ahead of a planned full acquisition pending the initial share purchases.
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 267 515

CampusIDNews

Join us, @NACCUorg, and @TouchNet to explore how campus card programs can successfully navigate the sales and procurement process. Join the webinar on June 6, 2 pm EDT. https://go.touchnet.com/l/652093/2022-05-18/lsndq

Webinar: Learn how the University of Arizona uses campus cards, mobile ordering, kiosks, lockers, and robots to revolutionize campus dining. April 7, 2-2:30 EDT. Register Now at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7821245544009488910?source=campus-id

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2023 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.