Transact Insights helps campuses manage data, analytics

Mobile credential and payment solutions provider, Transact Campus, has launched Transact Insights, a turnkey solution designed to revolutionize the way campuses handle data. The new offering leverages the Transact One platform's integrated data lake to provide a solution to traditionally manual processes, allowing campus administrators to quickly view, analyze, and export real-time data.

The new Transact Insights solution is intended to address a number of the issues that campuses face when handling the large volume of data they accrue.

"This innovation reflects our continuous commitment to providing administrators with the tools they need to make data-driven decisions," says Ian Ashworth, Director of Product Management for API Platform and Data Analytics at Transact. "We are bringing together multiple systems into a unified platform, cutting down the time and resources used on data management, and offering valuable, actionable insights."

Transact Insights has been designed as a turnkey, user-friendly data processing and analysis tool that offers administrators the ability to visualize and summarize years of data in an instant. Insights also includes a comprehensive filtering feature for easy slicing and sorting of data. The solution also integrates with the campus operations software and services, removing the need for complicated data integrations.

The role-based access control (RBAC) feature allows different users to see reports and visual dashboards across their assigned solutions. The single sign-on (SSO) system provides an easy access route for administrators, ensuring that everyone is working from the same source of truth and always has access to up-to-date reports.

"Transact Insights allows our organization to see payment trends on demand,” says Becky Kellow, Assistant Director of Treasury Services at Western Washington University. "We can see the peaks and valleys, how we are receiving payments and what kind of payments we’re receiving."

"We can do all of it without having to pull numerous reports and compiling the data manually," adds Kellow. "This helps us to determine what we’re doing right and where we need to improve. Seeing this data can help in guiding when we can invest any surplus cash as well.”

Future enhancements to the Transact Insights offering will include a holistic view with other elements of the Transact suite, including Campus ID and Commerce.