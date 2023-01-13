Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS

TouchNet Blog: 7 benefits of reconciliation software

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Jan 13, 2023  ||   

The process of transaction reconciliation can be a lengthy and daunting prospect for campus university administrators. But having a comprehensive reconciliation software in place can provide checks and balances, help identify errors and potential fraud.

To help make sense of things, a recent entry to TouchNet's blog delves into the topic of reconciliation software - specifically what to look for in a software. Reconciliation software is designed to help ease the accounting process, save the admin team significant time, and reduce human error by providing automated tools to reconcile campus transactions.

As any card office admin will know, the amount of transactions easily reaches the thousands, making the need for an effective reconciliation software a must.

TouchNet's 7 benefits of reconciliation software include:

1. Automates processes. Reconciliation software removes the manual effort your team spends entering data and resolving inconsistencies by automating many manual and repetitive tasks.

2. Improves accuracy. Thanks to automation and integration, human errors from manually inputting data can be reduced.

3. Strengthens controls. Tailored permissions keep unauthorized users from viewing, editing, and sharing data.

4. Enables insights. A unified dashboard coupled with detailed reports ensure you understand your overall performance.

5. Protects data. Reconciliation software only shows information needed to audit and balance accounts, protecting sensitive information as much as possible while still being able to access the needed transaction data.

6. Monitors transaction activity. Administrators can easily manage returns and credit card chargebacks, including notifying users of status.

7. Streamlines reconciliation. The software streamlines and accelerates the reconciliation process, expediting your reporting and planning.

TouchNet also offers its advice to campuses in the process of selecting a software, including the importance of a centralized dashboard, integration needs, reporting capabilities and more.

For the full list of benefits and features to look for when selecting a reconciliation software, visit TouchNet.com.

Related posts:

Default ThumbnailSanta Clara puts payments in ‘Palm’ of yo... Default Thumbnailwww. My Laundry Room .com ? New technology is... Default ThumbnailATM fees and campus card programs... Default ThumbnailNew payment technologies are coming to campus...
|| TAGS:
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT POSTS

Jan 13, 23 /

TouchNet Blog: 7 benefits of reconciliation software

The process of transaction reconciliation can be a lengthy and daunting prospect for campus university administrators. But having a comprehensive reconciliation software in place can provide checks and balances, help identify errors and potential fraud.

NACCU Blog: Ending campus cash not the end of the world for Texas Tech

In a recent entry to NACCU's Positive IDentity Blog, Texas Tech's Joann Wright details the end of the university's campus cash program, and why the move made sense. A long-time staple for the Texas Tech card office, the RaiderCash program began to see a downturn in use and Wright saw a need for change.

Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary streamlines workflows with Transact IDX

Small but mighty could describe Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary when it comes to leveraging Transact Campus’ new cloud transaction system, Transact IDX, for its campus card program. The solution is reducing pain points for card office staff and enabling the office to maximize the utilization of its workforce.
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow

CampusIDNews
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

Join us, @NACCUorg, and @TouchNet to explore how campus card programs can successfully navigate the sales and procurement process. Join the webinar on June 6, 2 pm EDT. https://go.touchnet.com/l/652093/2022-05-18/lsndq

Reply on Twitter 1532074983769247744 Retweet on Twitter 1532074983769247744 1 Like on Twitter 1532074983769247744 2 Twitter 1532074983769247744
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

Webinar: Learn how the University of Arizona uses campus cards, mobile ordering, kiosks, lockers, and robots to revolutionize campus dining. April 7, 2-2:30 EDT. Register Now at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7821245544009488910?source=campus-id

Reply on Twitter 1509954970862424068 Retweet on Twitter 1509954970862424068 Like on Twitter 1509954970862424068 1 Twitter 1509954970862424068
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

As supply chain issues in 2021 persist, identity solutions provider @ColorID discusses ways campuses can to overcome potentially troublesome delays until the situation eases.

https://www.cr80news.com/news-item/protecting-your-campus-card-program-from-supply-chain-issues/

Reply on Twitter 1471130425431052293 Retweet on Twitter 1471130425431052293 Like on Twitter 1471130425431052293 Twitter 1471130425431052293
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

A dining services push at the @UBuffalo is reinforcing the utility of self-service checkout. @CBORD is improving the food service experience using the GET app, as well as Nextep kiosks and Oracle’s Micros Simphony POS.

https://www.cr80news.com/news-item/kiosks-self-service-tech-streamline-campus-food-service-u-buffalo/

Reply on Twitter 1470778858509004800 Retweet on Twitter 1470778858509004800 Like on Twitter 1470778858509004800 1 Twitter 1470778858509004800
touchnet TouchNet @touchnet ·

Did you miss our recent webinar? No worries - watch it on-demand. Leaders from @NAU and the @UAlberta joined Ryan Audus, Touchnet, and Andrew Hudson, @CR80News, to discuss innovative mobile services and the future of mobile tech in higher ed. Watch now: https://bit.ly/31RFyLn

Reply on Twitter 1470420193734283265 Retweet on Twitter 1470420193734283265 1 Like on Twitter 1470420193734283265 Twitter 1470420193734283265
Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2022 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.