George Washington amends visitor management, quarantining policies

George Washington University amended its visitor management policy on campus this semester, restricting on-campus students from visiting other residence halls and limiting the number of visitors. The changes to the visitor management policies are a response to COVID related concerns on campus and the surrounding community.

As reported by The GW Hatchet, students may only visit rooms in their own residence halls with a limit of one guest per room. The policy is open to exceptions provided the proper recommendations from the campus medical advisory team are met.

News of the policy changes was communicated via email from Campus Living and Residential Education staff. There were also changes to the move-in process for students returning to campus ahead of the spring semester. George Washington started the spring semester with a week of remote classes and online events, citing a high number of COVID-19 cases in the D.C. area.

Communication from GW’s Campus Living and Residential Education staff read in part:

“With a residential student only guest policy this means no outside guests, including guests from other GW residential buildings, are allowed to visit the residence halls until further notice. This includes family or friends from outside of GW as well as GW students who live off-campus. The one exception is up to two helpers who arrive with you to help you move back into the halls when you arrive.”

Beyond the visitor management changes, GW has also amended its quarantining process for students testing positive. Beginning this spring, GW has implemented a mandatory quarantine for students until they receive two negative tests. 

University officials encouraged residential students to return home to isolate for ten days following a positive result from their arrival COVID-19 test, but students also have the option to move into isolation housing on campus. GW will also charge students isolating at a hotel $30 per day for grocery deliveries and boxed meals.

