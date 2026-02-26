ColorID recognized with HID Global’s highest level partner status

ColorID announced that it has achieved HID Elite Technology Partner status within the HID partner ecosystem. This designation recognizes them as one of a select group of partners demonstrating advanced technical expertise, strategic integration capabilities, and excellence in delivering solutions built on HID technology.

The HID Origo Technology Partner Program is designed to foster collaboration with technology innovators who integrate secure mobile access into their platforms.

Only five companies globally have achieved this designation, and we don't take that lightly. Having HID Global as a deep technical partner means we can guide organizations practically, securely, and at scale.

In a post welcoming ColorID to this new level, HID explains that “Elite status signals a partner we can confidently position when customers ask not only Which credential? but How do we modernize – practically, securely, and at scale?”​​​

Danny Smith, Owner of ColorID says that becoming an HID Elite Technology Partner is a significant milestone driven by years of collaboration and the capabilities of ColorID’s CardExchange Cloud Suite.

CardExchange is a cloud-native identity management platform that centralizes the creation, issuance, management, and revocation of physical, wallet, and app-based credentials. Unlike other solutions, it enables all three credential types to be managed via a single platform.

“The platform unifies physical and mobile credential lifecycle management, securely synchronizing across multiple applications within the broader identity ecosystem,” explains Smith.

"The identity infrastructure is genuinely changing across every sector we serve, and having HID Global as a deep technical partner means we can guide organizations through that shift practically, securely, and at scale."

As an Elite Technology Partner, ColorID will continue to collaborate closely with HID to deliver integrated solutions across physical access, mobile credentials, secure issuance, and identity lifecycle technologies. The designation reinforces ColorID’s role as a trusted integration partner supporting customers across higher education, healthcare, enterprise, and government markets.

“ColorID has demonstrated exactly the kind of technical depth and integration excellence that defines our Elite Partner tie,” says Sanjit Bardhan, Vice President and Head of Mobile for HID. “Together, we're helping organizations modernize identity infrastructure with solutions that are secure, scalable, and built to last.”

Pictured in the image from left to right: Björn Lidefelt; Executive Vice President & Head of HID Global at ASSA ABLOY Group; Todd Brooks; Vice President, Products & Technology at ColorID; Mark Degan; Vice President, Marketing at ColorID; Martin Huddart; SVP and Managing Director, Physical Access Control at HID Global; Troy Johnston; Director of Strategic Alliances at HID Global; Sanjit Bardhan; VP & Global Head of Mobile at HID Global; Jason Schimpf; Global Director of Strategic Accounts of Mobile at HID Global.