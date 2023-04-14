Campus ID News
ColorID, CardExchange partner to provide campuses with Cloud Suite

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Apr 13, 2023

Identity credential issuance and hardware solutions provider, ColorID, has entered into long-term partnership with CardExchange that will see ColorID become be the exclusive Master Technical Distributor for CardExchange Cloud Suite. The partnership will apply ColorID clients in both the U.S. and Canada, and will make CardExchange products available to customers in higher education, healthcare, and business markets.

"Joining forces with ColorID was a natural fit for CardExchange based on our close, long-term relationship," says Marcel Oosterhof, President and CEO of CardExchange. “ColorID has continually proven to provide technical expertise and solutions that enhance our product offering. Together we can all level up.”

“For 23 years, ColorID has been the trusted advisor to our many university partners. ColorID’s core values have always been centered around offering flexible, secure, and affordable open connectivity, identity software, and hardware solutions," says Danny Smith, Executive Vice President of ColorID. "Card Exchange Cloud Suite aligns perfectly with these values, delivering higher education customers credentialing software that support multiple ID printer manufacturers and all modalities of credentials, from card to mobile."

Vitally for ColorID's higher ed clients, CardExchange's cloud-based solution provides all university and college customers with broader access to a modernized mobile credential provisioning and management solution. "This, we believe, will establish an obtainable pathway for mobile credential adoption to a broad spectrum of higher education customers," adds Smith.

As a reseller, distributor, and integrator, ColorID staffs a highly knowledgeable sales and product management team that helps customer to select the best products and services from trusted and well-known manufacturers. ColorID also staffs an engineering team that is fully equipped to provide support for the life of its products.

CardExchange has over 20 years of experience in development and manufacturing of software solutions for ID design, print production, and credential management. In addition to the company's desktop products, CardExchange Cloud is a feature rich product that supports online ID management, mobile digital IDs, and print anywhere capabilities.


