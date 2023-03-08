ColorID blog: Expect more from cloud-based credential issuance

In part two of ColorID's “Looking Up to the Cloud” series, the company's vice president of products and technology, Todd Brooks, details three reasons campuses should expect more from its next issuance solution. Specifically, Brooks sees cloud based credential issuance as a viable solution for campuses going forward.

"Issuance is too important to leave up to a third party," says Brooks. "And with the industry’s leading solution nearing its end of life, the time to upgrade is now."

Brooks says that universities on the verge of a new issuance solution should have these three expectations in mind:

1. More options

According to Brooks, a university's issuance solution should integrate smoothly with its one-card system. "You shouldn’t have to relinquish control of these crucial decisions," says Brooks.

“You will interact with your printer and issuance software every day,” he adds. “There are many printer, reader and card technologies available today. You should have the freedom to choose the technology that best supports your unique needs and workflows.”

2. More modern features

For institutions ready for an upgrade, Brooks stresses that it can be an ideal time to fold in new solutions with features that better support your program. Today’s cloud-based credential issuance solutions offer a number of options not available in many older, on-premise systems including mobile photo upload, remote printer management and mobile credentials.

3. Easier implementation

Looking to the cloud could provide an easier way to get modern features with minimal down time.

​“Cloud-based implementations are often faster and require less work from the customer’s end,” says Brooks. “This has removed a major barrier for many of our clients — letting them choose what is best for their organization, rather than what is easiest for their vendors to install.”

ColorID offers a range of issuance technologies across a variety of printer and credential options. The company also provides solutions for remote printer management, photo upload, and flexible mobile credential options.

For Todd Brooks' full write up and for more installments of the “Looking Up to the Cloud” series, visit ColorID.com.