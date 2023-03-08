Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS

ColorID blog: Expect more from cloud-based credential issuance

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Mar 08, 2023  ||   

In part two of ColorID's “Looking Up to the Cloud” series, the company's vice president of products and technology, Todd Brooks, details three reasons campuses should expect more from its next issuance solution. Specifically, Brooks sees cloud based credential issuance as a viable solution for campuses going forward.

"Issuance is too important to leave up to a third party," says Brooks. "And with the industry’s leading solution nearing its end of life, the time to upgrade is now."

Brooks says that universities on the verge of a new issuance solution should have these three expectations in mind:

1. More options

According to Brooks, a university's issuance solution should integrate smoothly with its one-card system. "You shouldn’t have to relinquish control of these crucial decisions," says Brooks.

“You will interact with your printer and issuance software every day,” he adds. “There are many printer, reader and card technologies available today. You should have the freedom to choose the technology that best supports your unique needs and workflows.”

2. More modern features

For institutions ready for an upgrade, Brooks stresses that it can be an ideal time to fold in new solutions with features that better support your program. Today’s cloud-based credential issuance solutions offer a number of options not available in many older, on-premise systems including mobile photo upload, remote printer management and mobile credentials.

3. Easier implementation

Looking to the cloud could provide an easier way to get modern features with minimal down time.

​“Cloud-based implementations are often faster and require less work from the customer’s end,” says Brooks. “This has removed a major barrier for many of our clients — letting them choose what is best for their organization, rather than what is easiest for their vendors to install.”

ColorID offers a range of issuance technologies across a variety of printer and credential options. The company also provides solutions for remote printer management, photo upload, and flexible mobile credential options.

For Todd Brooks' full write up and for more installments of the “Looking Up to the Cloud” series, visit ColorID.com.

Related posts:

iso number graphic 1Is Your ID Card Really ISO Compliant? A 16-di... Default ThumbnailChoosing between reverse image and direct to ... Default ThumbnailYou break it, you buy it... slider Clemson hologram 1Holograms on campus cards...
|| TAGS:
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT POSTS

Mar 10, 23 /

Manhattan College IDs to include suicide prevention contacts

Manhattan College will now issue new student ID cards complete with the printed numbers for mental health crisis hotlines. The hotlines will be printed on the backs of new Jasper Cards as part of a new initiative to promote wellness resources.

Transact Campus, Amazon to adopt cashierless payment on campuses

Mobile credential and payment solutions provider, Transact Campus, will integrate its solutions with Amazon’s "Just Walk Out" technology, enabling students to make purchases at Amazon stores on campus without seeing a cashier. Amazon's Just Walk Out concept enables shoppers to walk into a store, pick their items off shelves and walk out without having to visit the till.
Mar 08, 23 /

ColorID blog: Expect more from cloud-based credential issuance

In part two of ColorID's “Looking Up to the Cloud” series, the company's vice president of products and technology, Todd Brooks, details three reasons campuses should expect more from its next issuance solution. Specifically, Brooks sees cloud based credential issuance as a viable solution for campuses going forward.
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow

CampusIDNews
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

Join us, @NACCUorg, and @TouchNet to explore how campus card programs can successfully navigate the sales and procurement process. Join the webinar on June 6, 2 pm EDT. https://go.touchnet.com/l/652093/2022-05-18/lsndq

Reply on Twitter 1532074983769247744 Retweet on Twitter 1532074983769247744 1 Like on Twitter 1532074983769247744 2 Twitter 1532074983769247744
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

Webinar: Learn how the University of Arizona uses campus cards, mobile ordering, kiosks, lockers, and robots to revolutionize campus dining. April 7, 2-2:30 EDT. Register Now at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7821245544009488910?source=campus-id

Reply on Twitter 1509954970862424068 Retweet on Twitter 1509954970862424068 Like on Twitter 1509954970862424068 1 Twitter 1509954970862424068
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

As supply chain issues in 2021 persist, identity solutions provider @ColorID discusses ways campuses can to overcome potentially troublesome delays until the situation eases.

https://www.cr80news.com/news-item/protecting-your-campus-card-program-from-supply-chain-issues/

Reply on Twitter 1471130425431052293 Retweet on Twitter 1471130425431052293 Like on Twitter 1471130425431052293 Twitter 1471130425431052293
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

A dining services push at the @UBuffalo is reinforcing the utility of self-service checkout. @CBORD is improving the food service experience using the GET app, as well as Nextep kiosks and Oracle’s Micros Simphony POS.

https://www.cr80news.com/news-item/kiosks-self-service-tech-streamline-campus-food-service-u-buffalo/

Reply on Twitter 1470778858509004800 Retweet on Twitter 1470778858509004800 Like on Twitter 1470778858509004800 1 Twitter 1470778858509004800
touchnet TouchNet @touchnet ·

Did you miss our recent webinar? No worries - watch it on-demand. Leaders from @NAU and the @UAlberta joined Ryan Audus, Touchnet, and Andrew Hudson, @CR80News, to discuss innovative mobile services and the future of mobile tech in higher ed. Watch now: https://bit.ly/31RFyLn

Reply on Twitter 1470420193734283265 Retweet on Twitter 1470420193734283265 1 Like on Twitter 1470420193734283265 Twitter 1470420193734283265
Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2023 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.