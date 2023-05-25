HID's Technology Partner Program helps companies develop mobile solutions

Trusted identity solutions provider, HID Global, has announced its HID Origo Technology Partner Program, the company’s first program dedicated to partners with a focus on mobile technologies. The Origo Technology Partner Program is designed to help technology partners by providing the ideal platform for organizations to design, test, and market products that integrate with HID Origo via APIs and SDKs.

The program has been designed in response to the evolving security landscape, growing regulatory demands, and mounting privacy concerns. Digital IDs and mobile authentication are at the core of the partner program with an increasing number of mobile access deployments on the horizon for HID. Moreover, the growing popularity of digital wallets from Google, Apple, and Amazon, means there is no shortage of new opportunities and use cases to be forged.

HID Origo is a cloud-based platform offering a scalable and secure infrastructure that enables high levels of data and privacy protection.

“When HID Mobile Access was introduced more than a decade ago, smartphones weren’t as ubiquitous as they are today, and much has advanced in the mobile technology space,” explains Sanjit Bardhan, Vice President & Head of Mobile at HID Global. “Technology partners are pillars to HID’s growth and success. The HID Origo Technology Partner Program enables and empowers technology partners to utilize HID’s technology to drive innovation, discuss new trends and use cases, and develop integrated solutions."

"The ability to develop and test integrations with the HID Origo platform, receive global accreditation, and obtain early access to technology and insight into HID’s roadmap is invaluable,” adds Bardhan.

One of HID's existing technology partners to leverage the partner program is smart building technology provider, Smart Spaces. Through 2022, Smart Spaces teamed with HID to provision employee badges in Apple Wallet, offering secure, seamless building entry for employees at 22 Bishopsgate, a modern skyscraper in London.

“At Smart Spaces, we look for global partners to provide and support a secure integration platform while staying at the forefront of their industry through continuous innovation," says Dan Drogman, CEO of Smart Spaces. "HID does this at scale, making our decision to partner with them an easy one."

Another of HID's partner program members, Witco, provides an all-in-one app that centralizes services for workplace and co-living experiences. The company's partnership with HID through the program is vital.

“As part of our all-in-one approach and partnerships with best-in-class service providers, HID appeared as an obvious partner in mobile credentials, from its massive footprint worldwide, its innovative and tech-leading approach, and its flexible yet scalable product enabling easy access control to office premises," says Dorian Van Bever, VP of Partnerships at Witco. "We are excited to be partnering with HID, particularly considering their technological lead with Apple Wallet and other new and emerging technologies."

To learn more about the HID Origo Technology Partner Program, visit HIDGlobal.com.