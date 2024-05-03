Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS
CSU Tech Talk

Colorado State looks to leading card program pros to inform mobile credential plan

Online discussion shares info from ASU, Temple, and Alabama with 100+ CSU administrators

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   May 02, 2024  ||   

Colorado State University held an online panel discussion to introduce various constituencies throughout the campus community to mobile credentials. As the campus and CSU system consider a future that could include mobile credentials, the university’s Division of IT brought together a group of industry leaders from three leading institutions.

The University of Alabama, Temple University, and Arizona State University joined the presentation to talk about their experience migrating from cards to mobile IDs.

We imagined there would be interest in this topic, but I was surprised when more than 145 colleagues joined in to learn about mobile ID.

Panelists shared insights about their experience and explored the potential benefits of using this technology at Colorado State University.

According to organizers, “participants gained a broad-based understanding of how the technology is being utilized across higher education, including the infrastructure requirements necessary to successfully support this technology.”

“We imagined there would be interest in this topic, but I was surprised when more than 145 colleagues joined in to learn about mobile ID,” says RamCard Director Neal Lujan.

Panelists included:

  • Lindsey Howard, director of the Action Card, University of Alabama.
  • Scott Brannan, director, OWLcard Office/Diamond Dollars, Temple University.
  • Matthew Keller, associate director, Auxiliary Business Services Operations, Arizona State University.

“I look forward to our next step as we continue to assess interests and needs to determine when Colorado State University might be ready to define a project plan for a mobile ID implementation,” says Lujan.

 

View the recorded video session

 

Related Posts

|| TAGS:
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT ARTICLES

University of Pittsburgh Amazon Just Walk Out
May 03, 24 / ,

Students skip checkout lines at University of Pittsburgh autonomous market

In the summer of 2023, students at the University of Pittsburgh began grabbing items from an on-campus convenience store and walking right out the door. Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology powers the store and makes this frictionless experience possible. Using artificial intelligence, sensors, and cameras, it identifies the patron upon entry, tracks selected items, and […]
Depressed student on bed
May 03, 24 /

Could Penn State’s directory of student assistance programs lead to new URL on campus cards?

Penn State’s student run news source, the Daily Collegian, published an in-depth list of student resources that could serve as a model for a campus directory of services – from mental health to food insecurity and more. As card program and auxiliary service professionals, we talk regularly about adding mental health contact information to our […]
CSU Tech Talk
May 02, 24 /

Colorado State looks to leading card program pros to inform mobile credential plan

Colorado State University held an online panel discussion to introduce various constituencies throughout the campus community to mobile credentials. As the campus and CSU system consider a future that could include mobile credentials, the university’s Division of IT brought together a group of industry leaders from three leading institutions. The University of Alabama, Temple University, […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 272 560

CampusIDNews

Attn: friends in the biometrics space. Nominations close Friday for the annual Women in Biometrics Awards. Take five minutes to recognize a colleague or even yourself. http://WomenInBiometrics.com

Feb. 1 webinar explores how mobile ordering enhanced campus life, increased sales at UVA and Central Washington @Grubhub @CBORD

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2024 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.