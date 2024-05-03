Colorado State looks to leading card program pros to inform mobile credential plan

Colorado State University held an online panel discussion to introduce various constituencies throughout the campus community to mobile credentials. As the campus and CSU system consider a future that could include mobile credentials, the university’s Division of IT brought together a group of industry leaders from three leading institutions.

The University of Alabama, Temple University, and Arizona State University joined the presentation to talk about their experience migrating from cards to mobile IDs.

Panelists shared insights about their experience and explored the potential benefits of using this technology at Colorado State University.

According to organizers, “participants gained a broad-based understanding of how the technology is being utilized across higher education, including the infrastructure requirements necessary to successfully support this technology.”

“We imagined there would be interest in this topic, but I was surprised when more than 145 colleagues joined in to learn about mobile ID,” says RamCard Director Neal Lujan.

Panelists included:

Lindsey Howard, director of the Action Card, University of Alabama.

Scott Brannan, director, OWLcard Office/Diamond Dollars, Temple University.

Matthew Keller, associate director, Auxiliary Business Services Operations, Arizona State University.

“I look forward to our next step as we continue to assess interests and needs to determine when Colorado State University might be ready to define a project plan for a mobile ID implementation,” says Lujan.