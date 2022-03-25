CampusIDChats: Wireless locks in campus residences

Allegion’s business development manager for campus software partners, Jeff Koziol, discusses why universities should be interested in migrating to wireless locks in campus residence halls, and the benefits of going wireless and keyless at student doors.

Campus residences are among the most vital areas for a university to secure. The reality, however, is that legacy technologies remain widely utilized in these environments.

In this Chat, we talk about the value of moving toward more advanced, secure access technologies at student doors. We tackle the discussion through both a fiscal and safety lens, and discuss ways universities can begin to position for upgrades.