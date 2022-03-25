Skip to content

CampusIDChats: Wireless locks in campus residences

Allegion’s business development manager for campus software partners, Jeff Koziol, discusses why universities should be interested in migrating to wireless locks in campus residence halls, and the benefits of going wireless and keyless at student doors.

Campus residences are among the most vital areas for a university to secure. The reality, however, is that legacy technologies remain widely utilized in these environments.

In this Chat, we talk about the value of moving toward more advanced, secure access technologies at student doors. We tackle the discussion through both a fiscal and safety lens, and discuss ways universities can begin to position for upgrades. 

 

Related posts:

Wireless access control on university campuse… Allegion Schlage NDE, LE mobile-enabled wirel… CR80Chats: Explaining the wireless access con… CampusIDChats: TouchNet President talks campu…

Recent posts you might like

Arizona revamps campus dining with Grubhub

Arizona revamps campus dining with Grubhub

The University of Arizona has implemented some new and exciting solutions into its campus dining services, bolstered by a partnership…
ASSA ABLOY e-book charts mobile ID options

ASSA ABLOY e-book charts mobile ID options

Campus ID and access control provider, ASSA ABLOY, has published a new e-book that offers campus administrators in-depth info and…
Marquette to pilot 24/7 secure access policy in residence hall

Marquette to pilot 24/7 secure access policy in residence hall

Marquette University is set to pilot a new 24/7 secure access policy in one of its on-campus residence halls. The…
Transact partners with ELATEC for secure ID, print and copy reader

Transact partners with ELATEC for secure ID, print and copy...

Transact has partnered with RFID, software and services provider, ELATEC, to provide a new, multi-technology card reader that is compatible…
CampusIDChats: TouchNet President talks campus identity trends

CampusIDChats: TouchNet President talks campus identity trends

TouchNet President, Adam McDonald, takes time to discuss some of the major technology trends that he's observing in the campus…
NACCU video discusses steps toward mobile deployment

NACCU video discusses steps toward mobile deployment

In a recent video interview published to the National Association of Campus Card Users (NACCU) website, a couple of Association…
New MIT mobile ID gains popularity as transactions mount

New MIT mobile ID gains popularity as transactions mount

A new mobile ID is helping students, staff and faculty at one of the most technically-advanced schools in the U.S.…
George Washington amends visitor management, quarantining policies

George Washington amends visitor management, quarantining policies

George Washington University amended its visitor management policy on campus this semester, restricting on-campus students from visiting other residence halls…
Mobile credential in Apple Wallet now available for World Trade Center employees, tenants

Mobile credential in Apple Wallet now available for World Trade...

Silverstein Properties, a real estate development, investment and management firm, has launched contactless access to its 7 World Trade Center…
CU Denver reports drop in theft following visible ID policy

CU Denver reports drop in theft following visible ID policy

The University of Colorado Denver began a pilot initiative this past fall that required all campus community members to display…

EVENTS AND WEBINARS

View Calendar

NACCU UPDATES

Join the association of campus ID & transaction professionals. Click here to learn more.

NACCU video discusses steps toward mobile deployment
NACCU video discusses steps toward mobile...
How Emory University mobilized its card office experience
How Emory University mobilized its card...
NACCU now accepting 2022 Awards Nominations
NACCU now accepting 2022 Awards Nominations
MORE ARTICLES
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.