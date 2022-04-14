CampusIDChat: Remote card issuance & a preview of HID’s NACCU session

HID Global’s Nils Wahlander discusses the value of remote card issuance on campus, and the role that the company’s FARGO Connect platform in bringing card issuance up to speed. Wahlander also teases HID’s educational session for the NACCU Annual Conference with campus client Texas A&M.

The company’s HID FARGO Connect cloud-based card issuance solution will be one of the main topics of discussion for Wahlander at his NACCU educational session in St. Louis. In the session, Wahlander will be joined by HID colleague David O’Driscoll, and Danielle Lustick from Texas A&M.

Together the trio will share insights from both the vendor and campus side on how cloud-based card personalization is improving day-to-day operations at A&M, as well as the day-one experience for new and incoming students.

HID’s NACCU session with Texas A&M is scheduled for Tuesday, April 26 in the 11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. time slot.