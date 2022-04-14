Skip to content

CampusIDChat: Remote card issuance & a preview of HID’s NACCU session

HID Global’s Nils Wahlander discusses the value of remote card issuance on campus, and the role that the company’s FARGO Connect platform in bringing card issuance up to speed. Wahlander also teases HID’s educational session for the NACCU Annual Conference with campus client Texas A&M.

The company’s HID FARGO Connect cloud-based card issuance solution will be one of the main topics of discussion for Wahlander at his NACCU educational session in St. Louis. In the session, Wahlander will be joined by HID colleague David O’Driscoll, and Danielle Lustick from Texas A&M.

Together the trio will share insights from both the vendor and campus side on how cloud-based card personalization is improving day-to-day operations at A&M, as well as the day-one experience for new and incoming students.

HID’s NACCU session with Texas A&M is scheduled for Tuesday, April 26 in the 11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. time slot.

Related posts:

Creating secure IDs with cloud-based card iss… HID Global streamlines card issuance at UConn… NACCU accepting session proposals for 2021 An… 2021 NACCU Awards rundown…

Recent posts you might like

Penn State issuing new contactless campus cards

Penn State issuing new contactless campus cards

Penn State University is issuing a new contactless campus card to its campus community. Called the id+ card, the new…
Oklahoma bill adds suicide prevention number to student ID cards

Oklahoma bill adds suicide prevention number to student ID cards

The Oklahoma Senate has approved a bill that would require colleges and universities in the state to print on either…
CampusIDChats: Wireless locks in campus residences

CampusIDChats: Wireless locks in campus residences

Allegion's Jeff Koziol discusses why universities should be interested in migrating to wireless locks in campus residence halls, and the…
Arizona revamps campus dining with Grubhub

Arizona revamps campus dining with Grubhub

The University of Arizona has implemented some new and exciting solutions into its campus dining services, bolstered by a partnership…
CampusIDChats: TouchNet President talks campus identity trends

CampusIDChats: TouchNet President talks campus identity trends

TouchNet President, Adam McDonald, takes time to discuss some of the major technology trends that he's observing in the campus…
NACCU video discusses steps toward mobile deployment

NACCU video discusses steps toward mobile deployment

In a recent video interview published to the National Association of Campus Card Users (NACCU) website, a couple of Association…
European cross-border student digital ID gains steam

European cross-border student digital ID gains steam

The European Campus Card Association (ECCA) is proposing a student eID framework project that would provide a single, digital ID…
Idaho bill would ban student ID card for voter identification

Idaho bill would ban student ID card for voter identification

A new bill introduced in the state of Idaho would ban use of student ID cards as valid voter identification.…
State of New Mexico considers student ID card for voter identification

State of New Mexico considers student ID card for voter...

The state of New Mexico is considering a bill that would, in part, decide whether a student ID card will…
Open or closed: Understanding the importance of interoperability when upgrading campus cards

Open or closed: Understanding the importance of interoperability when upgrading...

Allegion's Jeff Koziol tackles the proprietary vs. non-proprietary discussion around campus cards. Koziol talks about ways campuses can prepare for…

EVENTS AND WEBINARS

View Calendar

NACCU UPDATES

Join the association of campus ID & transaction professionals. Click here to learn more.

NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
NACCU Blog: Making the NACCU Listserv the best it can be
NACCU Blog: Making the NACCU Listserv...
NACCU video discusses steps toward mobile deployment
NACCU video discusses steps toward mobile...
MORE ARTICLES
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.