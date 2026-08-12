Bowling Green State University is launching new delivery robots from Avride just in time for the start of the Fall 2026 term. In mid-August, 30 robots will begin delivering food from the university’s dining options to locations across the campus.

Bowling Green is one of five U.S. higher ed institution to deploy Avride robots. Other clients include Ohio State, University of Arizona, and Indiana University Bloomington.

These new autonomous vehicles replace the prior robot fleet that launched on the campus in 2020. This program ended abruptly in June when robot provider Starship exited the higher ed market.

Avride’s business model, their design, and their integration with Grubhub provide a better system for both BGSU Dining and the people who are using the robot.

But the new solution is more than just a replacement, says Jon Zachrich, Director of Marketing and Technology for BGSU Dining. In an article on the university’s website, he says he views it as a major improvement to a service that students and faculty enjoy.

“Avride’s business model, their design, and their integration with Grubhub provide a better system for both BGSU Dining and the people who are using the robots,” says Zachrich.

The Grubhub Avride factor

The most significant change may not be the robots themselves but the overall experience. Students at Bowling Green, like other Starship campuses, relied on the Starship app to place delivery orders. Subsequently, campus dining services relied on data from the app to manage back of house order fulfillment and timing.

With the new system, all client facing interactions as well as back-of-house kitchen operations will be handled through a single Grubhub mobile ordering app. The Grubhub app is as robust as any in the market, and their experience supporting U.S. higher ed institutions is unmatched.

Grubhub improves the user experience and enables integration with Bowling Green’s meal plans, declining balance, and flex bucks as well as credit and debit cards.

The Grubhub factor improves the user experience. It also enables integration with Bowling Green’s meal plans, declining balance, and flex bucks as well as credit and debit cards.

According to the university, BGSU students will receive Grubhub Premium, eliminating delivery fees on eligible orders over $12. Other deliveries will incur a flat fee rather than a percentage. This change is expected to save students money compared to previous years.

Features of the Avride robots at Bowling Green

To navigate their surroundings, Avride robots rely on LiDAR. Using laser pulses, LiDAR creates 3D models from up to 200 feet away, even without light.

“Avride was originally based on autonomous driving, so they were able to take a lot of that technology and create really safe robots,” says Zachrich. “It’s a better technology robot, which we’re excited about.”

These robots hold more cargo. They can carry six extra-large pizzas and five 1.5-liter bottles at a time – nearly double the capacity of the previous models.

Additionally, these robots hold more cargo. They can carry six extra-large pizzas and five 1.5-liter bottles at a time. According to Zachrich, that is nearly double the capacity of the previous models.

“Across the board, everybody is winning with this partnership,” Zachrich says. “Grubhub should provide a much better system and app architecture, and the actual robots themselves are larger and safer.”