Bowling Green opens unattended, autonomous convenience store

As the new year kicked off at Bowling Green State University, so too did a new convenience store that allows patrons to walk-in, grab items, and walk out without interacting with an employee, POS device, or self-service kiosk. The new Market at Carillon Place uses Just Walk Out technology from Amazon that allows shoppers to remove items from shelves and exit without stopping at a register.

The new market is a collaboration between the university, Chartwell’s Higher Education, Amazon and Transact Campus.

As they select items, artificial intelligence detects what shoppers take from or return to the shelves, creating a virtual shopping list.

When a student enters the market, they present their Transact Mobile Ordering app or a credit or card. The Transact Mobile Ordering app allows shoppers to use their dining plan at the market.

As they select items, artificial intelligence detects what shoppers take from or return to the shelves, creating a virtual shopping list. When done shopping, the patron simply exits the store without interacting with a cashier, waiting in line, or using a payment terminal of any kind. The system knows precisely what they purchased and automatically charges the payment method they provided upon entry.

The market features food, drinks, other common convenience store items. It also carries locally sourced products that support nearby businesses.

According to a university announcement, "the Amazon Just Walk Out technology-powered store provides students, faculty and staff with a convenient and efficient shopping experience,” says Jon Zachrich, director of marketing, communication and technology at BGSU Dining. “We are excited to be at the forefront of this transformative retail technology.