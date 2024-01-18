Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS

Bowling Green opens unattended, autonomous convenience store

No need for cashiers or POS with technology from Amazon’s Just Walk Out and Transact

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Jan 17, 2024  ||   , ,

 

As the new year kicked off at Bowling Green State University, so too did a new convenience store that allows patrons to walk-in, grab items, and walk out without interacting with an employee, POS device, or self-service kiosk. The new Market at Carillon Place uses Just Walk Out technology from Amazon that allows shoppers to remove items from shelves and exit without stopping at a register.

The new market is a collaboration between the university, Chartwell’s Higher Education, Amazon and Transact Campus.

As they select items, artificial intelligence detects what shoppers take from or return to the shelves, creating a virtual shopping list.

When a student enters the market, they present their Transact Mobile Ordering app or a credit or card. The Transact Mobile Ordering app allows shoppers to use their dining plan at the market.

As they select items, artificial intelligence detects what shoppers take from or return to the shelves, creating a virtual shopping list. When done shopping, the patron simply exits the store without interacting with a cashier, waiting in line, or using a payment terminal of any kind. The system knows precisely what they purchased and automatically charges the payment method they provided upon entry.

The market features food, drinks, other common convenience store items. It also carries locally sourced products that support nearby businesses.

According to a university announcement, "the Amazon Just Walk Out technology-powered store provides students, faculty and staff with a convenient and efficient shopping experience,” says Jon Zachrich, director of marketing, communication and technology at BGSU Dining. “We are excited to be at the forefront of this transformative retail technology.

 

Related posts:

Bb video Retail 1Blackboard video series: Retail Amazon Just Walk Out demoPitt to launch Amazon’s Just Walk Out on campus for frictionless convenience store shopping Mercer University Micro MarketsTwo universities build and operate unmanned convenience stores on their own Default ThumbnailContactless takes Swiss campus to new heights
|| TAGS: ,
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT POSTS

Dorm under construction

Funding campus security, technology, and infrastructure upgrades in 2024 and beyond

Universities are expensive entities to operate and maintain. They are also constantly fighting the need to remain at the cutting edge of technology, student experience, and quality of education. Meeting all these needs requires significant investment, and the universities that get creative with their funding acquisition can set themselves apart from the rest of the […]
Bowling Green State University Just Walk Out

Bowling Green opens unattended, autonomous convenience store

  As the new year kicked off at Bowling Green State University, so too did a new convenience store that allows patrons to walk-in, grab items, and walk out without interacting with an employee, POS device, or self-service kiosk. The new Market at Carillon Place uses Just Walk Out technology from Amazon that allows shoppers […]
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Mobile Credential

UT Chattanooga launches mobile credentials with CBORD and HID

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga students, faculty, and staff began downloading mobile credentials for the first time at the start of the 2024. With technology from CBORD and HID, the Mocs Card mobile ID lets Apple and Android users access campus facilities, make payments, open doors, use the library, and more. The institution worked with […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 269 563

CampusIDNews



Virtual Terminals from @TransactCampus help University of the Pacific accept payments from any Wi-Fi connected computer or mobile device. @PacificCard

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2023 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.