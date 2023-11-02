Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS
Towson Tiger Express store with Atrium and Zippin

Towson University opens unmanned 24x7 convenience store with Atrium

Campus card accounts responsible for 80% of payments in this checkout-free location

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Nov 02, 2023  ||   

The new Tiger Express store at Towson University offers round-the-clock, frictionless shopping for essentials like snacks, drinks, packaged meals, and personal care products. The tech-enabled store utilizes solutions from Atrium and Zippin to enable students to walk-in, shop, and walk out without interacting with a staff person or self-checkout.

The store uses an array of cameras and sensors to track items, eliminating the need for a traditional checkout. Shoppers simply enter the store by presenting a valid form of payment, grab the items they want from the shelves, and make their exit. There’s no need to scan items or checkout at a POS or self-checkout kiosk.

Early results show the value of supporting campus cards. To date, 80% of Tiger Express sales have been with OneCards.

After shopping, receipts are available on the Towson OneCard portal or the Zippin microsite, depending on payment type.

Towson University Atrium POSConvenience and the always-open aspect of the Tiger Express is proving to be the driving factor for students.

The store has been operational for several years but just became tech-enabled this year. In the past, it was open just 28 hours per week. The new 24/7 availability gives students access to convenience items when traditional locations are not open.

“I really like the new store and it being open 24 hours is really helpful. I ran out of cereal once and was able to quickly get some more, even past the building hours,” says student Briana Francis ‘24. “It’s a really good addition to the campus and it’s super accessible.”

Tiger Express marks the first checkout-free college store to combine Zippin’s checkout-free technology with Atrium’s campus card management solution. OneCard holders can pay with either of Towson’s declining balance options, Dining Dollars or Doc Dollars. The store also accepts traditional payment cards.

“What makes our approach unique is our ability to give students complete choice in how they pay,” says Krishna Motukuri, CEO and co-founder of Zippin. “Through our partnership with Atrium Campus, Towson students, faculty and staff can shop with their campus cards (for) a better checkout-free experience.”

Early results show the value of supporting campus cards. To date, 80% of Tiger Express sales have been with OneCards.

“Enabling campus payments at check-out free stores is another example of how Atrium Campus is reimagining
the campus card experience for the mobile generation,” said Tammy Johnson, Atrium Campus President
and CEO.

To see Tiger Express in action, check out this video from Baltimore’s WMAR News.

 

 

Related posts:

Default ThumbnailUniversity adds new daily meal times Default ThumbnailAkron mulls outsourcing of food services Default ThumbnailArkansas students are repurposing leftover dining dollars Default ThumbnailVermont (re)signs new dining services contract
|| TAGS:
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT POSTS

Towson Tiger Express store with Atrium and Zippin
Nov 02, 23 /

Towson University opens unmanned 24x7 convenience store with Atrium

The new Tiger Express store at Towson University offers round-the-clock, frictionless shopping for essentials like snacks, drinks, packaged meals, and personal care products. The tech-enabled store utilizes solutions from Atrium and Zippin to enable students to walk-in, shop, and walk out without interacting with a staff person or self-checkout. The store uses an array of […]
CBORD Excellence Awards 2023
Nov 02, 23 /

Card programs from Mizzou and Western Connecticut State honored by CBORD

A number of campuses and individuals were honored as winners of the annual Excellence Awards. Each year, the company recognizes innovative use of CBORD products during its user group conference. Two institutions were selected this year as winners in the One CBORD Award category. This award exemplifies excellence in the utilization of multiple CBORD systems […]
ELATED IDk Webinar

Using USB readers to accept contactless and mobile IDs in unique use cases

In this episode of the IDk 15-minute webinar series, CampusIDNews Publisher Chris Corum is joined by Rawldon Weekes, Campus Lead for reader and software developer ELATEC. The discussion focuses on how campuses can solve for all those "other" one-off and unique applications that need the campus card or mobile credential to function. When a campus […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 267 514

CampusIDNews

Join us, @NACCUorg, and @TouchNet to explore how campus card programs can successfully navigate the sales and procurement process. Join the webinar on June 6, 2 pm EDT. https://go.touchnet.com/l/652093/2022-05-18/lsndq

Webinar: Learn how the University of Arizona uses campus cards, mobile ordering, kiosks, lockers, and robots to revolutionize campus dining. April 7, 2-2:30 EDT. Register Now at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7821245544009488910?source=campus-id

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2023 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.