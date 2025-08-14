OrderAhead is a campus-brandable mobile ordering app

OrderAhead is a dining and mobile ordering application developed by TouchNet for use at colleges and universities. The system is designed to enable campus administrators to manage dining hall capacity, regulate order flow, and accept payments from both campus card accounts and traditional payment cards.

Administrators have full control over the platform, including menu configuration, promotional codes, order limits, and location-specific settings. The system supports integration with existing campus systems and offers optional features such as loyalty programs and customizable reporting.

It learns, predicts, and controls traffic and capacity. It can even spot trends and analyze history to take the guesswork out of staffing, inventory, and menu planning.

TouchNet OrderAhead collects and analyzes real-time data on usage patterns, reservations, and transaction history. This information can be used to monitor capacity at specific locations, identify trends, and inform staffing, supply, and menu decisions.

The video provides a thorough demo of both the user experience and the administrator interface. It shows how students navigate the app to place their fine-tuned orders and make payments. Administrator functionality includes visibility into orders, inventory, and menus.

The app can be fully branded to the institution’s color scheme, logos, and identity.

By combining administrative controls, user-facing ordering tools, and detailed reporting, OrderAhead can manage both the operational and customer-facing aspects of campus dining.

