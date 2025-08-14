Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS

OrderAhead is a campus-brandable mobile ordering app

TouchNet video offers thorough demo of both its student and admin flows

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Aug 14, 2025  ||   ,

OrderAhead is a dining and mobile ordering application developed by TouchNet for use at colleges and universities. The system is designed to enable campus administrators to manage dining hall capacity, regulate order flow, and accept payments from both campus card accounts and traditional payment cards.

Administrators have full control over the platform, including menu configuration, promotional codes, order limits, and location-specific settings. The system supports integration with existing campus systems and offers optional features such as loyalty programs and customizable reporting.

It learns, predicts, and controls traffic and capacity. It can even spot trends and analyze history to take the guesswork out of staffing, inventory, and menu planning.

TouchNet OrderAhead collects and analyzes real-time data on usage patterns, reservations, and transaction history. This information can be used to monitor capacity at specific locations, identify trends, and inform staffing, supply, and menu decisions.

The video provides a thorough demo of both the user experience and the administrator interface. It shows how students navigate the app to place their fine-tuned orders and make payments. Administrator functionality includes visibility into orders, inventory, and menus.

The app can be fully branded to the institution’s color scheme, logos, and identity.

By combining administrative controls, user-facing ordering tools, and detailed reporting, OrderAhead can manage both the operational and customer-facing aspects of campus dining.

To see it in action, click the image at the top of this page.

|| TAGS: , ,
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT ARTICLES

TouchNet OrderAhead mobile app screen
Aug 14, 25 / ,

OrderAhead is a campus-brandable mobile ordering app

OrderAhead is a dining and mobile ordering application developed by TouchNet for use at colleges and universities. The system is designed to enable campus administrators to manage dining hall capacity, regulate order flow, and accept payments from both campus card accounts and traditional payment cards. Administrators have full control over the platform, including menu configuration, […]
Danny Johnson, VP Sales, Transact + CBORD

Transact showcases new cloud-first offerings for a host of campus applications

In a recent interview with CampusIDNews, Danny Johnson, Regional VP of Sales for Transact, highlights the company’s new IDX platform as well as other innovations. He describes IDX as the first fully cloud-architected, multi-tenant transaction system in higher education. By operating in the cloud, IDX unlocks new opportunities for campuses to access and use their […]
Credentials 101 Series banner

Understanding data formats for campus cards and mobile credentials

In the second article in our series titled Chips, formats, and encryption – we explore card formats. In the previous article, we learned that chips store and process data, but it is the format that defines the specifics of the data – the number of digits in the string and what each area of the […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 271 535

CampusIDNews

Attn: friends in the biometrics space. Nominations close Friday for the annual Women in Biometrics Awards. Take five minutes to recognize a colleague or even yourself. http://WomenInBiometrics.com

Feb. 1 webinar explores how mobile ordering enhanced campus life, increased sales at UVA and Central Washington @Grubhub @CBORD

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2025 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.