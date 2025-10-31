Atrium talks autonomous and semi-autonomous solutions transforming campus dining and retail

In this episode of CampusIDNews Chats, Dave McQuillin, co-founder and VP of Sales and Marketing for Atrium Campus, shares how new technologies are reshaping campus dining and retail operations.

Meeting student expectations and staffing challenges

McQuillin says colleges are turning to semi-autonomous and fully autonomous solutions to meet evolving student needs and overcome staffing shortages. “Students these days really expect to have great food options available 24-7 because that’s how they live,” he explains. Traditional hours no longer meet expectations, and it’s increasingly difficult to staff late-night or off-hour locations.

At UGA, Atrium worked with AiFi to deliver a fully autonomous retail store that doubled sales and reduced shrinkage from high double digits to less than 2%.

Atrium’s partner ecosystem includes semi-autonomous solutions like Mashgin, which uses AI and computer vision to scan items instantly. “You grab what you want, you put it on a tray, you hit pay, and it uses AI algorithms and cameras to ring that check up very quickly,” McQuillin says. Average transaction times are just 12.5 seconds—significantly faster than manual self-checkout—and shrinkage is reduced.

Fully autonomous stores drive results

Atrium also supports fully autonomous retail, integrating with technologies like Zippin and AiFi. The University of Georgia’s AiFi store, for example, “doubled sales, reduced shrinkage from high double digits to less than 2%, and students are super happy,” McQuillin reports.

TRANSCRIPT

Atrium is an a la carte, cloud-native campus card program that supports mobile credentials, meal plan management, and the full suite of one-card offerings.

