Fifty new campuses deploy Mashgin’s AI powered kiosks that accept declining balance funds

Computer vision and AI-driven checkout provider Mashgin added 50 new campus clients in 2024 and got students to class faster 3.5 million times. With a seven second transaction time, the company estimates that this saved students 30,000 hours of waiting in line.

Miami University, California State University San Marcos, and Dartmouth are recent adopters of the company’s technology for use in dining halls and grab-and-go markets.

Integrations with campus card and transaction system providers – including Atrium, CBORD, TouchNet, Transact, and Trove – facilitate acceptance of meal plan and declining balance funds in Mashgin locations.

At Toccoa Falls College, for example, the Screaming Eagle Café accepts declining balance funds, allowing students to pay with their campus card.

Mashgin also partners with food service providers like Aramark, Compass Group, Elior, and Sodexo.

How it works

Mashgin’s kiosk technology uses advanced computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) to expedite the checkout process at dining and retail locations. The kiosks process transactions up to four times faster than traditional checkout methods, completing purchases in under 10 seconds.

Computer vision instantly recognizes multiple items placed on the checkout surface based on appearance, weight, and other characteristics. This eliminates the inefficiencies of conventional checkout systems – such as scanning barcodes or manual inputting product details into a POS. This enables businesses to handle high-traffic periods more effectively and with fewer staff.

The reduced need for checkout personnel allows staff to focus on other tasks, such as maintaining cleanliness, restocking items, and improving customer service.

Mashgin’s technology integrates with existing payment systems and infrastructure, making it adaptable for a wide range of environments, including campus dining halls, grab-and-go markets, airports, and convenience stores.

In addition to higher ed, the company’s retail and dining kiosks are used in c-stores, sporting venues, airports, hospitals, and corporate facilities. Around the globe, 4,000 locations use the technology to process 440 million transactions.

