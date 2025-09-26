Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Apple Wallet to accept passport

Apple to add U.S. Passport support to Wallet app later in 2025

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Sep 25, 2025  ||   

When Apple released iOS 26 last week, a highly anticipated feature – the ability to add U.S. passports to the Wallet app – was notably absent from the update.

However, Apple has since updated its website to provide clarification regarding the timeline for this functionality stating, digital ID will be coming later this year with U.S. passports only.”

This suggests that the feature may be introduced with either iOS 26.1, expected in late October, or iOS 26.2, anticipated for early to mid-December, says 9to5mac.com.

According to Apple’s description of the new iOS version, users can, “create a digital ID in Wallet using your U.S. passport. It can be used at TSA checkpoints, in apps, and in person.”

Digital ID has been part of the Apple Wallet ecosystem for years, but implementation has been slow. This is because state governments must get on board with digital driver’s licenses. Many states have found the effort to make bring this to fruition is immense, and the desire to see it through has often waned.

Currently, only about a dozen states and territories in the United States offer digital IDs through Apple Wallet.

The addition of passport support, however, represents a significant expansion of digital ID for Americans. Once launched, any iPhone user running iOS 26 and holding a valid U.S. passport will be able to add it as a digital ID in the Wallet app.

This means they could use Wallet as their ID at any mobile-enabled airport checkpoint across the country and even in some retail locations for age verification. At this point, however, they will not be able to use it for international travel.

Still, it is a first step – though a significant one – toward digital ID in the U.S.

