School kids walking

Allegion works with leading foundation to deter school shootings, improve crisis response

Started by parents of a school shooting victim, the foundation’s programs are used by 50,000 schools and districts

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Feb 16, 2024  ||   

Security provider, Allegion US, is partnering with The "I Love U Guys" Foundation to contribute to the group’s programs for school crisis response. The goal is to make schools safer together through the development and dissemination of procedures and standard response protocols.

In 2006, Ellen and John-Michael Keyes founded the organization after losing their daughter Emily to a school shooting. On that day, Emily sent texts to her parents, saying "I love u guys.” In the nearly two decades since, the foundation – named for those messages – has positively impacted more than 50,000 schools and countless millions of students and families.

In 2006, Ellen and John-Michael Keyes founded the organization after losing their daughter Emily to a school shooting. On that day, Emily sent texts to her parents, saying "I love u guys."

The focus is on development of programs and procedural documents including a Standard Response Protocol for crisis response and a Standard Reunification Method for post-event reunification. These resources are created through research-based collaboration with school administrators, psychologists, public space safety practitioners, families, and first responders.

In addition to its own programs, the Foundation also advocates for the ability to lock classroom doors from inside the classroom, a recommendation developed by the Sandy Hook Advisory Commission.

Allegion’s contribution to The "I Love U Guys" Foundation goes beyond sponsorship. The company plans to leverage its internal expertise in school safety to assist in the development of new recommendations and documents.

"We are aiming to go beyond facilities and locks to share valuable advice and truly help the K-12 industry,” says Melany Whalin, marketing manager for education, Allegion US.

The development of best practice solutions requires input from non-profits, industry, educators, law enforcement and community leaders, explains Ken Cook, director of national school safety and advocacy, Allegion US.

“The relationships we're building with organizations like The 'I Love U Guys' Foundation will ultimately have a positive impact on students – helping them feel safer and enabling them to learn and thrive," he says.

In addition to this partnership, Allegion also collaborates with school safety organizations including Safe and Sound Schools, Partner Alliance for Safer Schools, and the Security Industry Association.

To learn more about current efforts in school safety and crisis management, check out the following resources:

 

