Use this list of integrated campus ID system benefits to promote your program internally

A day in the life of a typical college student involves an array of transactions, each relying on the campus credential. The student may:

Buy coffee and pastries from the coffee shop

Work out at the rec center

Check-in to class

Purchase textbooks and supplies from the bookstore

Visit the library

Print course materials

Have lunch at the dining hall

Run a load of laundry

And on and on …

In a recent article by Fred Emery, Senior Business Development Manager at TouchNet, he explains that this type of “transactional ease” requires a coordinated, integrated technology strategy between the card office, campus vendors, and the institution's student information system.

This level of transactional ease takes strategic planning and effort, and our campus card and transaction systems are central to it all

He outlines eight ways that an integrated card system streamlines operations and delivers significant benefits to the institution.

One key way is the system’s collection of actionable data.

“Connecting campus card technology to the student record system captures real-time data … that helps administrators improve student support and services,” he explains. “For example, using it to better schedule staff or optimize food preparation for peak times in the dining hall leads to improved student and guest experiences, reduced waste, and a better allocation of resources on campus.”

Improved efficiency is another key benefit.

Campus administrators are pulled in many directions and don’t have time to jump back and forth between multiple systems. An integrated campus ID system eases administrative tasks, centralizes reconciliation, and enables a single reporting source.

“Additionally, integration to the student information system can increase efficiency through automated data exchange, removing the need for many manual processes such as posting general ledger information or updating student accounts,” says Emery.

To explore the other six benefits and consider how you can use them to promote your program to senior leadership and other on-campus entities, read Eight Advantages of an Integrated Campus ID.