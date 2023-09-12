Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS
student at photocopier

Use this list of integrated campus ID system benefits to promote your program internally

Show senior leadership how a well-implemented transaction system delivers tangible value

Chris Corum   ||   Sep 12, 2023  ||   

A day in the life of a typical college student involves an array of transactions, each relying on the campus credential. The student may:

  • Buy coffee and pastries from the coffee shop
  • Work out at the rec center
  • Check-in to class
  • Purchase textbooks and supplies from the bookstore
  • Visit the library
  • Print course materials
  • Have lunch at the dining hall
  • Run a load of laundry
  • And on and on …

In a recent article by Fred Emery, Senior Business Development Manager at TouchNet, he explains that this type of “transactional ease” requires a coordinated, integrated technology strategy between the card office, campus vendors, and the institution's student information system.

This level of transactional ease takes strategic planning and effort, and our campus card and transaction systems are central to it all

He outlines eight ways that an integrated card system streamlines operations and delivers significant benefits to the institution.

One key way is the system’s collection of actionable data.

“Connecting campus card technology to the student record system captures real-time data … that helps administrators improve student support and services,” he explains. “For example, using it to better schedule staff or optimize food preparation for peak times in the dining hall leads to improved student and guest experiences, reduced waste, and a better allocation of resources on campus.”

Improved efficiency is another key benefit.

Campus administrators are pulled in many directions and don’t have time to jump back and forth between multiple systems. An integrated campus ID system eases administrative tasks, centralizes reconciliation, and enables a single reporting source.

“Additionally, integration to the student information system can increase efficiency through automated data exchange, removing the need for many manual processes such as posting general ledger information or updating student accounts,” says Emery.

This level of transactional ease takes strategic planning and effort, and our campus card and transaction systems are central to it all.

To explore the other six benefits and consider how you can use them to promote your program to senior leadership and other on-campus entities, read Eight Advantages of an Integrated Campus ID.

Related posts:

library id image 1 e1643136438698Using your card for library patron ID barcodeDecoding barcodes: How the technology works in black and white Default ThumbnailImaging Corner: The software behind the card printers library id image 1 e1643136438698Is library ID keeping up with times?
|| TAGS:
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT POSTS

Sep 13, 23 / ,

Webinar Sept. 19: Prepping your campus for a move to mobile

When it comes to preparing for a move to mobile, the critical topic of your “Campus Readiness” must be considered. An upcoming CBORD-hosted webinar will explore how and why two campuses transitioned from older ID technologies to mobile credentials and outline the essential steps and requirements they took to achieve mobile readiness. Webinar: Make the […]
student at photocopier
Sep 12, 23 /

Use this list of integrated campus ID system benefits to promote your program internally

A day in the life of a typical college student involves an array of transactions, each relying on the campus credential. The student may: Buy coffee and pastries from the coffee shop Work out at the rec center Check-in to class Purchase textbooks and supplies from the bookstore Visit the library Print course materials Have […]
NCState ID card created using HID Fargo Connect solution
Sep 11, 23 /

ColorID helps NC State modernize card issuance with HID FARGO Connect

North Carolina State University recently overhauled its card issuance operation, and turned to identity credential, issuance, and hardware solutions provider, ColorID, to land on the right solution. Together with ColorID, NC State selected HID Global’s FARGO Connect cloud-based card issuance platform. It can be difficult for campuses to "break the cycle" of sticking with an […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 267 516

CampusIDNews

Join us, @NACCUorg, and @TouchNet to explore how campus card programs can successfully navigate the sales and procurement process. Join the webinar on June 6, 2 pm EDT. https://go.touchnet.com/l/652093/2022-05-18/lsndq

Webinar: Learn how the University of Arizona uses campus cards, mobile ordering, kiosks, lockers, and robots to revolutionize campus dining. April 7, 2-2:30 EDT. Register Now at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7821245544009488910?source=campus-id

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2023 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.