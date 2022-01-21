Skip to content

UCLA student goes viral with COVID test vending machine video

A student at UCLA has gone viral on social media, posting a how-to video detailing the campus’ COVID-19 test vending machine. As campuses across the country continue their efforts to provide safety measures for students, a COVID test vending machine certainly ranks among the more innovative ideas.

According to a Newsweek report, the video has been viewed 1.8 million times on social media platform, TikTok. The video shows the step-by-step process of how to acquire a COVID test from the campus vending machine, including swiping the BruinCard student ID and self administering the test.

@meili_zzz american dream💦 best country😩 #ucla #covid #covidtest #pcrtest #vendingmachine #omicron #college #collegelife #uclabruins #dormlife #uclafood ♬ Material Girl (Bass Boosted) – Saucy Santana


According to the UCLA Health website, the university has installed thirteen of the test vending machines around campus for student use, most of which are accessible 24 hours a day.

The self-administered tests use technology pioneered at UCLA Health called “SwabSeq.” UCLA Health maintains that SwabSeq is quicker and less expensive than polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, while being just as accurate. Test results can be issued between 24-48 hours of testing.

Anyone with an active BruinCard is eligible to receive two tests per week free of charge. BruinCards will also automatically be filled with $2 each week to pay for the price of two $1 tests.

UCLA joins the University of California San Diego, the University of Ohio and Case Western University in Ohio as universities that have installed COVID test vending machines on campus.


Related posts:

UC San Diego outfits campus vending machines … UC Davis encourages use of COVID-19 notificat… New Mexico State stocks campus vending machin… U. of Georgia outlines COVID-19 testing plan …

Recent posts you might like

Wayne State aims for cashless dining services

Wayne State aims for cashless dining services

Wayne State University is continuing its move away from cash transactions in campus dining. The university's initial push toward a…
Roanoke College launches mobile credential with Transact

Roanoke College launches mobile credential with Transact

The start of the new year has brought new and exciting updates to the Roanoke College Maroon Card, as the…
Transact partners with TransferMate to help universities accept global currencies

Transact partners with TransferMate to help universities accept global currencies

Campus payment solutions and transaction system provider, Transact, has launched its new Transact International Payments offering that provides universities with…
Arrow Payments adds Transact as recommended university payments solution

Arrow Payments adds Transact as recommended university payments solution

Arrow Payments, an independent payment solutions advisor and PCI-qualified integrator, has added Transact to its portfolio of recommended university payments solutions. The…
TouchNet names new Vice President of Client Experience

TouchNet names new Vice President of Client Experience

TouchNet, a Global Payments company, has announced Sam Passer as its new Vice President of Client Experience. This move comes…
Transact introduces new CampusPay solution for cashiering

Transact introduces new CampusPay solution for cashiering

Campus payment solutions provider, Transact, has launched its new Transact CampusPay for Cashiering service. CampusPay enables higher education institutions to…
UNC-Chapel Hill, Pharos deliver touchless printing

UNC-Chapel Hill, Pharos deliver touchless printing

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is working with Pharos to deliver touchless printing for its students and…
Agilysys provides POS system for UT Southwestern Medical Center

Agilysys provides POS system for UT Southwestern Medical Center

Hospitality software solutions and services provider, Agilysys, Inc., has implemented its POS platform at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical…
TouchNet introduces U.Commerce 8 platform

TouchNet introduces U.Commerce 8 platform

Card transaction system provider, TouchNet, has revealed its new U.Commerce 8 platform designed to support colleges and universities as they…
UC Davis entices spring break 'staycations' with gift card initiative

UC Davis entices spring break 'staycations' with gift card initiative

The University of California at Davis has revealed a spring break grant program that will reward students who stay on…

EVENTS AND WEBINARS

View Calendar

NACCU UPDATES

Join the association of campus ID & transaction professionals. Click here to learn more.

How Emory University mobilized its card office experience
How Emory University mobilized its card...
NACCU now accepting 2022 Awards Nominations
NACCU now accepting 2022 Awards Nominations
NACCU blog: Technology Research Survey Results
NACCU blog: Technology Research Survey Results
MORE ARTICLES
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.