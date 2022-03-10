Skip to content

Transact partners with ELATEC for secure ID, print and copy reader

Transact has partnered with RFID, software and services provider, ELATEC, to provide a new, multi-technology card reader that is compatible with all Transact credentials. The company’s TWN4 MultiTech NFC and RFID reader will now be available to Transact partnering campuses as a reader option for a number of on-campus transaction environments.

The universal compatibility of the ELATEC reader will enable students to use their Transact Mobile Credential and campus ID cards for contactless transactions across their campus. The multi-technology readers can be deployed for a number of use cases on campus, including document printing and copying, parking, dorm access, vending machines and retail, time and attendance, and locker rentals.

Integrating ELATEC’s RFID technology and services is expected to expand the number of peripheral devices that can interact with Transact’s credentials.

“ELATEC offers simple, secure and versatile product solutions for practically any access control application, along with the knowledge and support to implement them for Transact credentials,” says Rasheed Behrooznia, vice president Campus ID Solutions, Transact. “Transact is dedicated to offering the latest and greatest technological solutions. We’re excited to include ELATEC in the growing list of Transact’s more than 270 partners.”

The ELATEC TWN4 MultiTech Reader is purpose built for use in secure print applications and has been tested, validated, and approved for use by all major multi-function printer manufacturers for secure print and copy management. The TWN4 MultiTech reader with the AVT option ensures a quick integration process and assures support for Transact Credentials including Mifare, DESFire EV1 and EV2, Apple Wallet and Google Pay mobile credentials.

The TWN4 MultiTech offers “plug and play” operation that simplifies integration with multi-function printers and other devices to provide a convenient and secure user identification and access control interface. The reader’s Apple Wallet option with Transact mode (AVT) supports Transact’s hard and mobile credentials.

“We are pleased to integrate with Transact Campus and their significant, transferable user base,” says Paul Massey, CEO, ELATEC Inc. “We are committed to providing technology that is safe, reliable and future-proof to our customers and their users, and to delivering a superior authentication experience for Transact.”

