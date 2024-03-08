Transact honors client award winners at 2024 user conference

Transact recognized campuses in a series of categories including student experience, innovation, and marketing. The awards were presented in Las Vegas at Transact’s annual user group conference, Transact 360.

Here is a rundown of the winners by category, each recognized for excellence in campus technology and innovation.

Marketing and Outreach Award

This award recognizes institutions that have creatively and effectively promoted their technological advances on campus.

Liberty University

Their Mobile Flames Pass video effectively promoted the campus mobile credential with a fun, funny, yet informative student-centric style. The script, song, special effects, and cinematography showcased remarkable talent and passion.

Texas Tech University

A full campaign marketing mobile ordering included materials, giveaways, and promos. Impressive results generated interest and drove usage of the new offering.

New Client of Distinction Award

This award honors new Transact users that have transformed their campus and student experiences via Transact products or services.

Appalachian State University

To enhance their student experience, they rapidly launched Cloud POS in just 9 weeks. Their dedication ensured a swift and efficient onsite installation.

University of Florida

Successfully marketing their new mobile credential, they were able to enroll more than 25,000 students before the official launch date.

University of California San Diego

Using Transact Mobile Ordering, they launched Amazon Just Walk Out at an on-campus market enabling frictionless checkout. The cashier-less location surpassed all others.

Innovation Award

This award recognizes institutions that push the adoption of innovative technologies to improve student experiences and administrative workflows.

Eastern Arizona College

By consolidating administrative processes, the college transitioned from homegrown products to IDX and Cloud POS in addition to launching mobile credentials.

Northeast Mississippi Community College

Looking for a single partner to deliver multiple campus solutions, they led the way showing that community colleges can benefit greatly from services like Cloud POS, access control, ID production, and Transact’s IDX platform.

Pennsylvania State University

The launch of mobile credentials across a 24-campus system with 88,000 students was a monumental undertaking. Through it all, PSU achieved a record-setting 81% adoption by September 2023 and have revolutionized the student experience.

University of California San Diego

Launching ePayments with an extensive social media campaign across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube, the campus was able to introduce the new offerings to students in record time.

University of Pittsburgh

As the first institution to implement Amazon Just Walk Out and Ondo temperature-controlled lockers with Transact Mobile Ordering, Pitt once again proved itself a leader in the campus card space.

Student Experience Award

This award honors campuses that have used technology to significantly improve the total student experience, in areas including recruitment, engagement, and retention.

University of the Pacific

Leading the way with Virtual Terminal during their homecoming event, the institution generated more than $6000 in one of the initial use cases.

Utah State University

Extending mobile ordering to event organization, they created a seamless platform for student groups. At initial events, they were able to eliminate paper tickets, streamline check-ins, and generate $100,000 in revenue.

Virginia Tech

They expanded Transact Payments modules, upgrading the codebase and enhancing single sign-on options. With end users in mind, the team worked to provide consistent wording, user-friendly design, and exceptional data accuracy.

“It’s truly an honor to celebrate all of this year’s Transact Distinction Award winners, recognizing their innovative spirit and commitment to enriching student life through technology,” says Nancy Langer, CEO of Transact. “Their achievements set a high standard for excellence in seamlessly integrating payment and ID solutions within the educational realm."

To learn more about the winners, check out the Distinction Awards online.