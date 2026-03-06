Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS
Transact + CBORD is now Illumia

Transact + CBORD officially becomes Illumia, announces 2026 Distinction Award Winners

New name and brand receive first public reveal at Momentum Conference

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Mar 05, 2026  ||   

Transact + CBORD formerly announced its new name, visual identity, and branding as Illumia at its Momentum annual user conference.

According to an announcement about the launch, the company powers payments, access, foodservice, and credentialing at more than 10,000 clients in higher education, healthcare, and senior living institutions.

"The Momentum conference is the right place to bring this brand to life for the first time, with clients and partners who have been part of this journey from the beginning," says Greg Brown, the company’s new CEO.

Momentum 2026 stage

CEO Greg Brown and Chief Commercial Officer Laura Newell-McLaughlin kick off Momentum ’26, Illumia’s annual user conference, with a fireside chat.

At the event, Illumia also recognized its 2026 Distinction Award winners including both clients and partners. Honorees include:

  • Innovation Excellence: Mercer University – Ken Boyer, Associate Vice President for Auxiliary Services
  • Engagement & Marketing Excellence: MD Anderson Cancer Center – Leisa Bryant, Executive Director, Food and Nutrition Services
  • Integration & Operational Excellence: University of Memphis – Melissa Ramage, Business System Analyst
  • Tommy Eubank Excellence in Partnership Award: Andrew George, Applied Audio Video
  • Innovation Partner of the Year: Compass Group at Texas A&M University
  • Partner of the Year: Genea

"There's no better reminder of what this brand stands for than what happens when these organizations and partners work side by side – sharing ideas, solving problems, and making things easier for the people they serve,” says Brown.

Illumia is a business unit of Roper Technologies. Roper acquired CBORD in 2008 for $367 million at a time when CBORD supported 750 colleges and universities. In 2024, they added Transact at a $1.5 billion price tag.

The two companies have operated as Transact + CBORD for the 18 months following the August 2024 Transact acquisition.

 

|| TAGS:
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT ARTICLES

Transact + CBORD is now Illumia
Mar 05, 26 /

Transact + CBORD officially becomes Illumia, announces 2026 Distinction Award Winners

Transact + CBORD formerly announced its new name, visual identity, and branding as Illumia at its Momentum annual user conference. According to an announcement about the launch, the company powers payments, access, foodservice, and credentialing at more than 10,000 clients in higher education, healthcare, and senior living institutions. "The Momentum conference is the right place […]
BalanceU meal plan screenshot

New BalanceU meal plan aims to cut costs, open architecture, and free university data

FutureState, a new entrant to the campus credential, dining, and auxiliary service space, announced its new closed-loop, stored value and meal plan offering called BalanceU. “FutureState’s BalanceU is designed to help colleges and universities lower operating costs, eliminate vendor lock-in, and gain real-time financial visibility across campus,” says Christopher Augustine, Co-Founder and Head of Product […]
MyVenue POS with Illumia mobile credential on phone
Feb 26, 26 /

Transact + CBORD partners with MyVenue to extend stored value to campus stadiums

Transact + CBORD (rebranding to Illumia in March 2026) announced a new agreement with sports and entertainment point-of-sale (POS) provider MyVenue. The partnership allows students to use their campus card and stored-value campus funds for purchases inside stadiums and arenas. The integration adds MyVenue’s high-volume point-of-sale platform to Transact + CBORD’s campus commerce platform. Designed […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 272 529

CampusIDNews

Great inverview on the Public Key Open Credential (PKOC) standard with ELATEC's Jason Ouellette, Chairman of the Board for the @PSIAlliance.

Attn: friends in the biometrics space. Nominations close Friday for the annual Women in Biometrics Awards. Take five minutes to recognize a colleague or even yourself. http://WomenInBiometrics.com

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2026 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.