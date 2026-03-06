Transact + CBORD officially becomes Illumia, announces 2026 Distinction Award Winners

Transact + CBORD formerly announced its new name, visual identity, and branding as Illumia at its Momentum annual user conference.

According to an announcement about the launch, the company powers payments, access, foodservice, and credentialing at more than 10,000 clients in higher education, healthcare, and senior living institutions.

"The Momentum conference is the right place to bring this brand to life for the first time, with clients and partners who have been part of this journey from the beginning," says Greg Brown, the company’s new CEO.

At the event, Illumia also recognized its 2026 Distinction Award winners including both clients and partners. Honorees include:

Innovation Excellence: Mercer University – Ken Boyer, Associate Vice President for Auxiliary Services

Engagement & Marketing Excellence: MD Anderson Cancer Center – Leisa Bryant, Executive Director, Food and Nutrition Services

Integration & Operational Excellence: University of Memphis – Melissa Ramage, Business System Analyst

Tommy Eubank Excellence in Partnership Award: Andrew George, Applied Audio Video

Innovation Partner of the Year: Compass Group at Texas A&M University

Partner of the Year: Genea

"There's no better reminder of what this brand stands for than what happens when these organizations and partners work side by side – sharing ideas, solving problems, and making things easier for the people they serve,” says Brown.

Illumia is a business unit of Roper Technologies. Roper acquired CBORD in 2008 for $367 million at a time when CBORD supported 750 colleges and universities. In 2024, they added Transact at a $1.5 billion price tag.

The two companies have operated as Transact + CBORD for the 18 months following the August 2024 Transact acquisition.