TouchNet’s COMTEC conference on Nov. 11-14 focuses on credentials and commerce

COMTEC, TouchNet’s annual user group conference, is just a month away on Nov. 11-14 in San Antonio. The event brings together TouchNet client institutions, industry experts, and thought leaders to explore technologies and strategies to help higher ed professionals get the most out of campus commerce and credentials.

Registration for the event closes on Oct. 17, and the early bird discount ends this Friday, Oct. 11. As an added bonus, this year a buy two get the third registration free offer let’s multiple representatives from a campus participate at a significantly reduced rate.

Each timeslot throughout the three days of education sessions includes topics designed for card program and auxiliary service leaders.

“This year’s event includes more than 60 concurrent sessions across five learning tracks, multiple networking and birds of a feather sessions, keynote speakers, and a client appreciation dinner,” says Heather Richmond, vice president of marketing, TouchNet and ECSI.

The event is focused on helping client partners to:

Gain valuable insights into industry trends and technology advancements

Receive in-depth product training on both the credential and commerce offerings

Learn about PCI standards and data security

Engage with the peers from the Higher Ed and the vendor community

Understand the latest changes to federal rules and regulations

“Attendees can engage with TouchNet partners that deliver enhanced services, solutions and enterprise technology to higher education,” says Richmond.

More than 20 companies will participate in the exhibit hall, including leading access control, mobile app, student information system, and commerce providers.

In the exhibit hall, more than 20 companies will participate, including leading access control, mobile app, student information system, and commerce providers.

Each timeslot throughout the three days of education sessions includes topics designed for card program and auxiliary service leaders. Examples include:

Meal plan management

Deploying multi-factor authentication

New features for OneCard and 360u

Unlocking the power of data with Platform Reporting and pre-built dashboards

Leveraging OneCard beyond dining

Advancing secure access with mobile ID

Guided training on custom reporting, setting EOD/EOS Flags, defining terminals, and more

Case studies with campus leaders from Portland Community College, Mount Holyoke, and University of Alberta

Attendees can earn up to 21 CPE Credits during the event – one per each eligible 50-minute session.

Additionally, the event can help participants meet continuing education requirements.

“You can earn CPE credits for attending sessions while learning more about the TouchNet solutions you use on campus every day,” says Richmond.

Attendees can earn up to 21 CPE Credits during the event – one per each eligible 50-minute session.

Register now to join the TouchNet client and partner community for COMTEC 2024.