TouchNet COMTEC conference logo

TouchNet’s COMTEC conference on Nov. 11-14 focuses on credentials and commerce

Early bird pricing ends Oct. 11 and conference registration closes Oct. 17

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Oct 10, 2024  ||   

COMTEC, TouchNet’s annual user group conference, is just a month away on Nov. 11-14 in San Antonio. The event brings together TouchNet client institutions, industry experts, and thought leaders to explore technologies and strategies to help higher ed professionals get the most out of campus commerce and credentials.

Registration for the event closes on Oct. 17, and the early bird discount ends this Friday, Oct. 11. As an added bonus, this year a buy two get the third registration free offer let’s multiple representatives from a campus participate at a significantly reduced rate.

Each timeslot throughout the three days of education sessions includes topics designed for card program and auxiliary service leaders.

“This year’s event includes more than 60 concurrent sessions across five learning tracks, multiple networking and birds of a feather sessions, keynote speakers, and a client appreciation dinner,” says Heather Richmond, vice president of marketing, TouchNet and ECSI.

The event is focused on helping client partners to:

  • Gain valuable insights into industry trends and technology advancements
  • Receive in-depth product training on both the credential and commerce offerings
  • Learn about PCI standards and data security
  • Engage with the peers from the Higher Ed and the vendor community
  • Understand the latest changes to federal rules and regulations

“Attendees can engage with TouchNet partners that deliver enhanced services, solutions and enterprise technology to higher education,” says Richmond.

More than 20 companies will participate in the exhibit hall, including leading access control, mobile app, student information system, and commerce providers.

More than 20 companies will participate in the exhibit hall, including leading access control, mobile app, student information system, and commerce providers.

Each timeslot throughout the three days of education sessions includes topics designed for card program and auxiliary service leaders. Examples include:

  • Meal plan management
  • Deploying multi-factor authentication
  • New features for OneCard and 360u
  • Unlocking the power of data with Platform Reporting and pre-built dashboards
  • Leveraging OneCard beyond dining
  • Advancing secure access with mobile ID
  • Guided training on custom reporting, setting EOD/EOS Flags, defining terminals, and more
  • Case studies with campus leaders from Portland Community College, Mount Holyoke, and University of Alberta

Attendees can earn up to 21 CPE Credits during the event – one per each eligible 50-minute session.

Additionally, the event can help participants meet continuing education requirements.

“You can earn CPE credits for attending sessions while learning more about the TouchNet solutions you use on campus every day,” says Richmond.

Attendees can earn up to 21 CPE Credits during the event – one per each eligible 50-minute session.

Register now to join the TouchNet client and partner community for COMTEC 2024.

 

REGISTER NOW

 

CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
