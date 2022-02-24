PayMyTuition adds tuition management, campus commerce to product suite

Payment processing provider for tuition management and campus commerce, PayMyTuition, is expanding its digital student payments product suite. The product expansion will continue to include integrated solutions for student payment plans, eStatements, eStores, eRefunds, cashiering and international payments, but will now add more direct real-time integration into student information systems.

“We are excited to announce the expansion of our unique set of solutions within the higher education space providing our education partners with numerous domestic and international offerings that will deliver unparalleled efficiencies for both their payment processing and their student communities for the first time,” says Arif Harji, Chief Market Strategist at PayMyTuition parent company, MTFX Group.

“We launched this new solution set to change the game in the education category by providing a unique offering to our partners, enabling education institutions with next-generation technologies and students with payment choice and flexibility,” says Harji. “With a single containerized real-time integration into student information systems, our partners will receive access to our advanced solution set that will remove the strain laid upon staff resources, create processing efficiencies and reduce costs across the board.”

PayMyTuition’s solution set includes:

Domestic and international payments. Multiple payment options for paying tuition and fees including ACH, Bill Pay, real-time payments, credit cards, Interac and payments through various e-wallets combined with an international student payment offering. Services cover 180 countries and 135 currencies.

Payment Plans. Providing students increased flexibility by allowing them to pay for tuition and fees by offering personalized installment plans. Institutions can manage past due payment plans while keeping students on track with automatic text alerts and notification emails offering payment options for unpaid balances.

eStatements. Send consolidated billing while securely automating payment collection across any device with 24/7 access including electronic bill via via text or email.

eStores. Create, manage, and launch custom eStores, registration sites and payment pages with integrated inventory management, shipping, and an all-in-one secure shopping cart.

eRefunds. The integrated refund solution utilizes real-time account validation, removing the need for manual checks.

Cashiering. Simplify in-person payments by accepting in-person and over-the-phone transactions for campus merchants with portable card readers from anywhere on campus.

PayMyTuition can be integrated via APIs into most student information systems, including Ellucian Banner, Ellucian Colleague, PeopleSoft, Workday and other leading student information systems.