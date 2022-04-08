Skip to content

Sodexo, North Carolina A&T extend robot delivery with ghost kitchen

Sodexo, together with North Carolina A&T State University, has opened a virtual restaurant concept that offers mobile ordering and robot delivery from a ghost kitchen. The new 1891 Revolution dining concept leverages the latest in campus dining trends, marrying the ghost kitchen concept – a take-out/delivery only dining venue – with mobile ordering and autonomous delivery robots from Starship Technologies.

According to a Food Management report, the new virtual kitchen concept began service on March 14, using a kitchen space previously occupied by a traditional retail dining outlet. The location was already equipped with all the necessary equipment and infrastructure to prepare and package food at scale.

“Our team is always looking to find ways to implement creative and innovative concepts for our dining program,” says Joe Burdi, Sodexo Resident District Manager. “A virtual kitchen concept just really seemed to fit the students’ needs and requests by providing a variety of dining and menu options, along with the convenience of the mobile ordering and delivery through our autonomous robot service.”

The ghost kitchen offers a rotation of different cuisine concepts throughout the academic year, all available for delivery via Starship robot. Offerings include made-to-order Hibachi dishes, Sodexo’s Mr. Beast smashburger concept, with plans for additional concepts to be introduced in the 2022-23 academic year.

The average wait time for a robot delivery is currently 20-30 minutes, depending on how busy the kitchen is and where the delivery is to be made. Each robot carries a single order at a time. NCATSU opted to use the Higher Education Relief Fund (HERF) to support the launch of the robot delivery service, so there will be no delivery or service fees charged to students for the first two years of the program.

NCATSU launched Starship robot delivery last October, deploying a fleet of 20 robots. The initiative was so well received that Sodexo has since added 30 more robots to the fleet. In addition to orders from 1891 Revolution ghost kitchen, the robots also make deliveries from most of the retail dining concepts on campus.

NCATSU’s robot delivery program overall is averaging about 400 deliveries per day, with roughly 120 of those orders being placed at 1891 Revolution. The program process over 12,000 robot delivery orders per month.

Currently, Sodexo is also looking to extend the robot delivery service to groceries and is using the spring semester to refine it with the intention of full launch in the fall.

Related posts:

Robot delivery at Purdue: Two months later… ‘Ghost kitchens’ could prove usef… TouchNet Ready Partner Program helps bring St… Arizona State deploys Starship robot delivery…

Recent posts you might like

UConn revamps, rebrands campus food truck

UConn revamps, rebrands campus food truck

The University of Connecticut is hitting the streets once again with its campus food truck, providing another valuable dining alternative…
Sodexo plans campus dining innovations

Sodexo plans campus dining innovations

Food-service provider, Sodexo is plotting some advancements in campus food service for students across the U.S. Starting this spring, the…
Brandeis University launches Kiwibot robot delivery

Brandeis University launches Kiwibot robot delivery

Brandeis University has launched robot delivery from Kiwibot for students, faculty and staff on its Waltham, Mass. campus. Kiwibot's last-mile…
U. Idaho launches robot delivery with Starship

U. Idaho launches robot delivery with Starship

The University of Idaho has launched robot delivery on its Moscow, Ida. campus, partnering with Starship Technologies on the initiative.…
Arizona revamps campus dining with Grubhub

Arizona revamps campus dining with Grubhub

The University of Arizona has implemented some new and exciting solutions into its campus dining services, bolstered by a partnership…
U. Maryland reverts to dine-in only, ends carryout

U. Maryland reverts to dine-in only, ends carryout

The University of Maryland is amending a carryout-only policy in campus dining, returning to the standard formula of dining in.…
Ole Miss to launch Rave Guardian safety app

Ole Miss to launch Rave Guardian safety app

The University of Mississippi has replaced its existing Everbridge system with the Rave Guardian safety app. The change will see…
Morgan State deploys robot delivery from Kiwibot

Morgan State deploys robot delivery from Kiwibot

Morgan State University has joined the ranks of universities to add robot delivery on campus, deploying a fleet of KiwiBots…
Australian National University to swap passwords for biometrics

Australian National University to swap passwords for biometrics

The Australian National University will move away from passwords and usernames when accessing campus systems, and will instead turn to…
CampusIDChats: TouchNet President talks campus identity trends

CampusIDChats: TouchNet President talks campus identity trends

TouchNet President, Adam McDonald, takes time to discuss some of the major technology trends that he's observing in the campus…

EVENTS AND WEBINARS

View Calendar

NACCU UPDATES

Join the association of campus ID & transaction professionals. Click here to learn more.

NACCU video discusses steps toward mobile deployment
NACCU video discusses steps toward mobile...
How Emory University mobilized its card office experience
How Emory University mobilized its card...
NACCU now accepting 2022 Awards Nominations
NACCU now accepting 2022 Awards Nominations
MORE ARTICLES
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.