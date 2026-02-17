Shaping campus card operations into narratives that resonate with decision makers

In this episode of CampusIDNews Chats, Adam Brooks, Director of the Public Speaking Program at the University of Alabama, shares practical guidance for campus card leaders seeking to better communicate their value. His core message centers on the power of storytelling as a leadership tool.

Data informs but story motivates

Brooks challenges the assumption that more data automatically leads to better understanding. “People aren’t motivated by evidence. They’re motivated by story,” he says. While metrics and operational details matter, they rarely inspire action on their own. Instead, leaders must frame information in a way that connects to what their audience already believes and cares about.

A lot of campus card leaders want to communicate what their offices do. Instead, think about what the things that you're doing enable the organization to accomplish?

For Brooks, storytelling means structuring communication as a journey – moving “from something, through something, to something.” That structure helps listeners see how an office’s work solves real problems and supports broader institutional goals. Rather than expecting others to interpret raw information correctly, campus leaders must place their work within a narrative that highlights its purpose and impact.

Influence comes from clarity and audience awareness

Brooks notes that many campus offices have influence but not formal power. In those cases, communication becomes leadership. He urges professionals to think beyond the immediate conversation and consider the “audience of your audience.” When someone leaves a meeting, what message will they share with others?

Think about the audience of your audience – meaning whenever that person is done meeting with you, what is the thing you want them to walk away telling others?

By distilling complex ideas into simple, repeatable takeaways, leaders make their work easier to translate across an organization. Brooks advises asking a strategic question before every interaction: “What is the one thing I want them walking away, talking about at the end of this conversation?” In some ways this is marketing 101, but that clarity increases influence and strengthens relationships, even in rooms where decision-making authority resides elsewhere.

Confidence grows through preparation and mindset

Addressing communication anxiety, Brooks emphasizes that nervousness is universal. Accepting it – rather than trying to eliminate it allows professionals to focus on connection and listening. He reminds leaders that most people enter conversations hoping for value, not failure.

To prepare for presentations or meetings, Brooks recommends returning to fundamentals. “There are typically five questions you can ask yourself that will get you through every conversation,” he explains. “Who, what, where, when, and why.” By keeping messages simple and centered on outcomes – the things their office enables the institution to achieve – campus card leaders can communicate with greater confidence and impact.

