Secure printing and copying with PaperCut and your campus ID

It is a common site on many campuses. Documents laying on a print tray and the owner nowhere in sight. Among the papers, there are likely to be some with sensitive information.

How can a campus take control of their printing and copying?

A software solution called PaperCut helps to mitigate the risk by ensuring that the documents are not printed until the user authenticates at the machine. The job is held in the queue until the authorized person presents their ID card of mobile credential.

“One of the hardest things to secure is ink on paper and where that goes,” says David Brown, Senior Product Manager for ACDI. His company is a leading reseller of PaperCut solutions.

At a time when institutions are working hard to secure networks and computers, printed materials may be the weak link in the chain.

In addition to the added security, a solution like PaperCut can be used for pay-for-print, fixed quantity per semester printing, departmental billback, and more.

TRANSCRIPT:

Hi, my name is David Brown. I'm the Senior Product Manager for ACDI.

We're here at NACCU because education is one of our preeminent verticals that we sell PaperCut into.

PaperCut focuses on secure print release, billback, really all the experiential pieces of printing on a college campus.

Students take their ID badge, they go to the printer, they scan in their badge, they authenticate there – they can get their prints versus somebody else's, and somebody else doesn't get theirs.

Faculty and staff, same thing, they can get their secure records, secure prints, student grades, anything that they're printing out.

They can make sure that they get what they printed and somebody else doesn't.

Security across the board, it's a very general term, but it really reaches into different aspects of information transfer.

One of the hardest things to secure is ink on paper and where that goes.

It's unstructured data.

Again, we see it every day, documents laying on a print tray that have sensitive information and the owner or the user that printed those is nowhere in sight.

PaperCut helps to mitigate that by making sure that the person who printed that sensitive information only gets it when they authenticate at the machine.

Now they've got that sensitive information in those documents, they get them printed at the moment that they need them, not before.

Every campus has a campus ID card and that's got a mag stripe, prox, etc.

So whatever they're working with, we can use for authentication into PaperCut.

We can use almost any type of card that a campus has already implemented, has in place for their campus IDs, even mobile credentials.

We're seeing a lot of transition to mobile credentials and being able to use your cell phone to authenticate.

We would love to get you set up with one of our trusted resellers and get PaperCut on your campus.