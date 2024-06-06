Secure computer labs and faculty workstations with existing campus cards and mobile IDs

Eliminating usernames and passwords has positive security and convenience implications, and ELATEC’s Secure Logon solution helps campuses achieve the goal.

Using your existing campus ID or mobile credential, users tap it on a reader to access shared computers and resources.

In this video, ELATEC’s campus lead Rawldon Weekes, discusses Secure Logon and overviews a variety of specialized applications.

In the card office, locking down print stations to ensure only approved staff can issue cards is essential. Using Secure Logon, you can accomplish this without the enforcement and management hassles created by long password requirements.

Computer labs are the obvious use case in higher ed, but faculty workstations also need to be secured. Sensitive information and valuable research reside on those machines or the networks the machines can access, so they need protection.

In the card office, locking down print stations to ensure only approved staff can issue cards is essential. Using Secure Logon, you can accomplish this without the enforcement and management hassles created by long password requirements.

Securing access with the campus ID improves both security and convenience for students, student employees, faculty, and staff.

Check out the video by clicking the image at the top of this page.

TRANSCRIPT:

My name is Rawldon Weekes.

I'm with ELATEC, regional sales manager.

Elatec is a universal access control solution reader provider, not only for our RFID cards but also other authentication methods as well.

Today, one of the solutions we're going to talk about is our ELATEC Secure Logon Solution.

On campuses, it can be used in the computer labs or any environment where you think about a shared asset.

So think about the computer labs, you have people coming in and out and needing to access them, it's one way of securing them or securing access to the network in general.

In the campus card office, you don't want just anyone to be able to access the workstations and issue credentials. In a scenario like that a solution like secure logon would be beneficial.

And it really could also be extended to personal laptops and workstations as well.

The beauty of the Secure Logon Solution is that it really focuses on the convenience of being able to access that workstation.

So think about the comparison of logging in with usernames and passwords, and there's always the push to require passwords to be longer.

Think about typing in that username and password, even in some cases on a touch screen scenario. With Secure Logon, you can move from that to a more convenient solution where you can simply present your badge and log in using your existing credentials you're using on campus.

So here's actually some of the reader examples that you could use on campus.

Think of a stationary workstation, you could use our desktop reader with various different cable lengths, or more of a handheld solution where you could use our Slim Reader, it's more convenient and compact as well.

Another case on campus where it makes sense is the faculty devices.

You don't want anyone to be able to just walk in and access faculty equipment.

Even the campus card scenarios where you don't want anyone to be able to just access the workstations where they print the new badges and issue credentials.

So in a scenario like that a solution like secure logon would be beneficial.

If you want more information here feel free to reach out to me at ELATEC.

Reach out to our team via email, linkedin, phone call.

We're happy to have a conversation around the solution.

Thank you.