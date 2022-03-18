Skip to content

Ole Miss to launch Rave Guardian safety app

  • Mobile

The University of Mississippi has replaced its existing Everbridge system with the Rave Guardian safety app. The change will see Rave Guardian be the official campus safety mobile application that will help communicate emergency and safety information to the university community.

According to an official university release, all members of the Ole Miss community are urged, but not required, to install the Rave Guardian app on their Android or iOS devices. The app is free to download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Once downloaded, users enter and verify their contact information, and allow the requested permissions for full emergency notification functionality.

Features built into the Rave Guardian safety app include:

  • Emergency call: one-click emergency dialing to either 911 or campus police
  • Inbox: timely campus notifications, alerts and updates
  • Campus directory: local public health and safety contacts
  • Campus resources: interactive Oxford campus map, OUT bus routes, campus events, health and safety information and mental wellness resources

Additional features coming soon to the Rave Guardian app include a Report tips and chat function that enables two-way communication with emergency services. This feature also boasts an optional anonymous mode.

Also on the docket is a new Safety Timer feature that enables users to enlist a virtual campus-safety escort that monitors a student’s progress while walking from one place to another.

Related posts:

Michigan State launches campus safety app Saf… U. of Louisiana Monroe launches campus safety… Montana State has a new campus safety app… New Senate bill could require ALL campus card…

Recent posts you might like

Morgan State deploys robot delivery from Kiwibot

Morgan State deploys robot delivery from Kiwibot

Morgan State University has joined the ranks of universities to add robot delivery on campus, deploying a fleet of KiwiBots…
Australian National University to swap passwords for biometrics

Australian National University to swap passwords for biometrics

The Australian National University will move away from passwords and usernames when accessing campus systems, and will instead turn to…
CampusIDChats: TouchNet President talks campus identity trends

CampusIDChats: TouchNet President talks campus identity trends

TouchNet President, Adam McDonald, takes time to discuss some of the major technology trends that he's observing in the campus…
Starship delivery robots roll onto Tennessee campus

Starship delivery robots roll onto Tennessee campus

The University of Tennessee is the latest university to deploy delivery robots from Starship Technologies. The university is ending its…
European cross-border student digital ID gains steam

European cross-border student digital ID gains steam

The European Campus Card Association (ECCA) is proposing a student eID framework project that would provide a single, digital ID…
Sodexo, Kiwibot partner for on-campus robot delivery

Sodexo, Kiwibot partner for on-campus robot delivery

Robot delivery start-up Kiwibot has expanded its contract with food-service provider Sodexo in a deal that is expected to grow…
Penn State adds new functionality to campus mobile app

Penn State adds new functionality to campus mobile app

Penn State University has added new functionality to its Penn State Go campus mobile app, implementing the LionPATH Student Home…
Mercer, Grubhub offer free delivery, more food options

Mercer, Grubhub offer free delivery, more food options

Mercer University has partnered with Grubhub to offer students, faculty and staff access to unlimited free delivery with Grubhub through…
Select Western Kentucky campus dining locations move to mobile-only ordering

Select Western Kentucky campus dining locations move to mobile-only ordering

The Western Kentucky University Restaurant Group has revealed that some of its on-campus restaurants will temporarily be switching to online…
Lehigh mobile app links students with leftover food on campus

Lehigh mobile app links students with leftover food on campus

Lehigh University's Hungry Hawks app is helping to address food waste and food insecurity on campus by providing students with…

EVENTS AND WEBINARS

View Calendar

NACCU UPDATES

Join the association of campus ID & transaction professionals. Click here to learn more.

NACCU video discusses steps toward mobile deployment
NACCU video discusses steps toward mobile...
How Emory University mobilized its card office experience
How Emory University mobilized its card...
NACCU now accepting 2022 Awards Nominations
NACCU now accepting 2022 Awards Nominations
MORE ARTICLES
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.