Ole Miss to launch Rave Guardian safety app

The University of Mississippi has replaced its existing Everbridge system with the Rave Guardian safety app. The change will see Rave Guardian be the official campus safety mobile application that will help communicate emergency and safety information to the university community.

According to an official university release, all members of the Ole Miss community are urged, but not required, to install the Rave Guardian app on their Android or iOS devices. The app is free to download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Once downloaded, users enter and verify their contact information, and allow the requested permissions for full emergency notification functionality.

Features built into the Rave Guardian safety app include:

Emergency call: one-click emergency dialing to either 911 or campus police

one-click emergency dialing to either 911 or campus police Inbox: timely campus notifications, alerts and updates

timely campus notifications, alerts and updates Campus directory: local public health and safety contacts

local public health and safety contacts Campus resources: interactive Oxford campus map, OUT bus routes, campus events, health and safety information and mental wellness resources

Additional features coming soon to the Rave Guardian app include a Report tips and chat function that enables two-way communication with emergency services. This feature also boasts an optional anonymous mode.

Also on the docket is a new Safety Timer feature that enables users to enlist a virtual campus-safety escort that monitors a student’s progress while walking from one place to another.