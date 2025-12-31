MyPhoto brings AI automation and identity verification to online photo submission

In this episode of CampusIDNews Chats, AJ Jacubenta, owner of MyPhoto, discusses how his company’s student ID photo upload software has evolved since its inception in 2010.

Originally developed at the request of a university customer, MyPhoto automates and streamlines the student ID photo submission process. The current version MyPhoto 5, incorporates advanced AI-driven features to improve efficiency, security, and photo quality across campus card programs.

“Basically, it automates the student ID photo upload process,” says Jacubenta. “It eliminates the need for in-person photo sessions and reducing administrative workload for campus staff.”

He explains that the process is designed with simplicity in mind for students. Using their mobile phones, students log in with their university credentials and take a selfie, which is then automatically evaluated by the system.

AI-powered quality control and identity verification

Once uploaded, photos are reviewed using AI to detect poor image quality, offensive content, or other unwanted attributes, such as inappropriate clothing or text. If approved, the image is automatically rotated, cropped, and enhanced with background removal before being placed onto a sample ID card for student review.

Using facial recognition and AI, the system matches the student’s uploaded photo against a government-issued ID.

To further strengthen identity assurance, MyPhoto 5 offers optional government ID verification. This feature is particularly valuable for remote learners who may never physically visit campus.

“For students that may never step foot on campus and are remotely taking courses, the university needs to provide some way of authenticating that particular person,” Jacubenta explains. “Using facial recognition and AI, the system matches the student’s uploaded photo against a government-issued ID and cross-checks key data with university records.”

He says that they are working with third-party partners to enhance verification and validate government IDs through external sources.

Flexible deployment and expanding markets

Recognizing varying institutional needs, MyPhoto is available in on-premise, cloud, and private cloud deployments. This flexibility allows institutions to choose how and where data is managed.

Since launching, MyPhoto has grown to serve hundreds of customers and is now expanding beyond higher education into K-12 and corporate markets, continuing its mission to modernize ID photo capture and identity verification across multiple sectors.

To watch the full interview, click the image at the top of this page.

TRANSCRIPT

Hi, my name is AJ Jacubenta, and I'm the owner of MyPhoto.

We developed the application as a result of a request from one of our customers in 2010. Basically, it automates the student ID photo upload process.

MyPhoto 5 is the latest release and incorporates many AI features.

Typically, the way that the application works is the student takes their cell phone, logs in using their student credentials for the university, and takes a selfie. Then we run it through our system to check for a number of different categories looking for bad image quality, offensive content, or things written on their shirt – a number of things that are unwanted attributes of a photo.

If that passes that step, then the photo is automatically rotated, cropped, and the background is removed. Then that photo is superimposed on a sample card for that university.

The student can review it, and if they like what they see, they go on to the next step. It is optional, but they can upload their government ID and even a signature.

Government IDs basically take the vetting process one step further. With our software, they already have to log in. They have to have an account.

However, for students that may never step foot on campus and are remotely taking courses, the university needs to provide some way of authenticating that particular person.

We still have requests from our customers to be on-premise, especially where the data is located. That's why we offer it in three different flavors. It could be on-premise, in the cloud, or in the private cloud.

Our application allows that person to upload their government-issued ID, driver's license, passport, etc.

We use facial recognition and AI technology to match the photo that they uploaded for their student ID with their government ID. We also match certain elements of the government ID with what the university has on campus.

One of the new things that we're working with a third-party partner right now is further government ID verification.

If our customers want to take it one step further and they want a positive match, they can be assured with about 99% accuracy that the ID that was presented is not only valid, but also has been verified by an external source.

There are many benefits to each of them. If they don't want it to manage, they can put it in the cloud. If they want to have somewhat of a management, but they don't want the hardware, they can put it into Azure or AWS. And if they want to have it on-prem –because they want the data to reside in their location – then that is an option, too.

Since we started back in 2010, we've experienced tremendous growth. We have hundreds of customers at this point.

Now we are focusing not only higher ed, but other vertical markets including K-12 and corporate accounts as well.

If you're interested, you can go to our website MyPhoto5.ai and you can simply click on “Schedule a Demo” and it'll interface with my calendar. I will be happy to give you a personalized demonstration, and you'll have everything that you need to know within an hour.

We'll follow up with a proposal and a sample agreement, and you'll be good to go.