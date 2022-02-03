Skip to content

Mobile credential in Apple Wallet now available for World Trade Center employees, tenants

Backed by hardware and credentials from HID, users now access rooms, amenity spaces by tapping their mobile device

Silverstein Properties, a real estate development, investment and management firm, has launched contactless access to its 7 World Trade Center office building by provisioning employee mobile credentials in Apple Wallet. The implementation, backed by solutions from HID Global, mirrors what universities across the country have done with mobile credentials and represents additional proof of concept for the access control technology.

Silverstein’s employee mobile credentials in Apple Wallet now enable access to office buildings, tenant floors, fitness centers and amenity spaces using both iPhones and Apple Watches. For just its 7 World Trade Center location alone, the company plans to provision mobile credentials to some 50,000 office customers spanning New York, Philadelphia and Los Angeles in the coming months.

“We are proud to make it easy for our employees and customers to get into our buildings, their offices, and our shared lounges, cafes, conference facilities and yoga studios using employee badge in Apple Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch,” says Tal Kerret, President of Silverstein Properties. “Through our Inspire app, we can now provide and manage access to any number of buildings and spaces in a safe and secure way.”

Employees and tenants can add their employee badge to Apple Wallet after an initial set-up through Silverstein’s Inspire app.

Once an employee badge is added to Apple Wallet on iPhone or Apple Watch, users can hold their device near the door’s NFC-enabled lock to access secured areas. As with higher ed implementations the Silverstone mobile credentials leverage Apple’s Express Mode, which enables users to gain access without waking up their phone, as well as usable up to five hours after the battery dies.

The contactless access through the Inspire app also allows Silverstein customers to access shared office space on specific days. For example, one company could lease an office suite at 7 World Trade Center on Monday and Tuesday, and another company could lease the same space on Wednesday through Friday.

Silverstein’s Inspire app integrates with the HID Origo cloud platform to support lifecycle management of the mobile credentials. The solution also leverages HID’s Seos credential technology to deliver private and secure transactions between Apple devices and HID Signo Readers. 

“We are delighted to partner with Silverstein and SwiftConnect to bring new-age experiences that transform how property owners provide value to employees and tenants,” says Björn Lidefelt, Executive Vice President and Head of HID Global. “We are excited to extend our collaboration with Apple in providing this groundbreaking experience that transforms how users navigate the modern workplace.”

