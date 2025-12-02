Migrate identity management to a dedicated meta layer with CardExchange Cloud

In this episode of CampusIDNews Chats, David Stallsmith, Director of Product Management at ColorID, discusses the company’s CardExchange Cloud solution. He says it is transforming credential management in higher education and other markets.

The platform is designed to manage the full identity lifecycle – from initial creation to termination. This includes issuing and replacing cards, printing IDs, supporting mobile credentials, and managing permissions as users’ roles evolve.

By decoupling identity management from other large operational systems, campuses gain more freedom and control while allowing all existing systems to continue functioning as they do today.

He explains that many institutions currently rely on their one-card system or physical access control system to handle identity management, but these platforms often offer limited flexibility, particularly when sharing data with downstream systems. CardExchange Cloud addresses this by moving identity lifecycle functions out of those legacy systems and placing them into an independent, cloud-based “meta layer.”

This architecture allows the platform to receive data from a trusted source of record and then integrate seamlessly with multiple systems, including one-card and access control solutions. By decoupling identity management from other large operational systems, Stallsmith says, campuses gain more freedom and control while allowing all existing systems to continue functioning as they do today. The result is a more flexible, connected, and efficient credential management environment.

Hi, I'm David Stallsmith, the Director of Product Management at ColorID.

We are at NACU 2025 in beautiful Henderson, Nevada in the desert and it looks on the banks of a lake like we're in a Mediterranean village here.

We've been showing CardExchange Cloud here to many people. There's a very high level of interest in this cloud product that's built to manage the identity life cycle of a credential from inception till termination and everything in between. Replacing cards, printing cards, mobile credentials, all of these things that relate to who a person is on campus, what they can do, what they have permission to do and then the ability to manage that as changes are made throughout the life cycle.

We're getting a lot of interest in this because CardExchange Cloud allows people to take the identity management creation life cycle out of whatever system it's been in.

In higher ed, this is often the one card system. Sometimes it's the physical access control system.

In other markets, it's definitely the physical access control system where it would only give you limited ability to manage these credentials, especially share that data with other systems downstream.

By lifting it out of this other much larger process, it can sit in its own meta layer, receive data from a source of record and then connect to other systems downstream, including the one card system and the access control system.

So everything else gets to keep on doing what it's doing, but this gives you freedom with your own separate, independent and yet well-connected platform to be able to manage credentials.

