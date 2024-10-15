How Generative AI is shaping the future of campus security

By Jamshed Patel, Alert Enterprise

Generative AI is showing promising potential for enhancing productivity and personalizing learning experiences in the education sector. AI tools are helping educators automate administrative tasks, generate lesson plans and even create personalized learning pathways for students.

According to McKinsey, generative AI can significantly impact activities related to supervision, documentation and communication. To put it in perspective, teachers can use AI to automate grading, summarize long educational content and generate customized instructional materials. This allows educators to focus more on teaching and interacting with students, which enhances overall productivity1.

Generative AI is also making strides in personalized learning. By analyzing data on student performance and engagement, AI can recommend individualized learning goals and resources, helping students progress at their own pace. This approach reduces the burden on teachers to manage diverse learning needs and frees up time for more targeted support​2.

Additionally, AI tools like chatbots can assist with administrative support in education institutions, handling student inquiries and simplifying tasks like scheduling—thereby allowing educators and staff to concentrate on more complex responsibilities​3.

But an area that’s still largely untapped in the world of AI is campus safety and data privacy. Tools like Alert Enterprise’s AI Security Chatbot have potential to transform how campuses approach security and daily operations. By leveraging the latest Large Language Model (LLM) technologies, these AI-driven tools are raising the bar on safety, efficiency and service.

When you think of today’s college campuses, you think of bustling dorms, state-of-the-art research labs, large lecture halls and hundreds (if not thousands) of daily visitors. But with this constant activity comes the challenge of keeping everything and everyone secure. Traditional methods of campus security, while reliable, are increasingly falling short in a world that demands real-time responsiveness and precision.

Modern security solutions need to be proactive, not just reactive. They should be able to detect potential threats before they escalate and provide clear communication to everyone on campus when emergencies arise.

To put things into perspective, public schools across the nation reported various incidents of criminal activity since 2022: According to a survey, approximately 35.8% documented instances of vandalism, 20.2% reported incidents of theft and 4.2% recorded cases of robbery—whether with or without the use of weapons4.

With rising threats, it’s no wonder that many are turning to smarter solutions. That’s why platforms like Alert Enterprise’s Guardian powered by Gen-AI are transforming how campuses approach security and daily operations.

Why campus security needs a smarter approach

Campus security teams are responsible for managing various complex tasks, including access management, incident response and emergency protocols. With the sheer volume of people and high-traffic areas that need to be monitored, traditional systems are often unable to keep up with the speed and scale required for effective security. Universities can’t afford to rely solely on outdated systems that are slow to respond or lack the adaptability needed for dynamic environments. Many are sitting on a goldmine of valuable data which can be leveraged for powerful insights.

This is where a smarter, more advanced security approach becomes essential. The demands on campus security now extend far beyond simply keeping doors locked and monitoring cameras. Modern security solutions need to be proactive, not just reactive. They should be able to detect potential threats before they escalate, manage access in real time and provide quick, clear communication to everyone on campus when emergencies arise.

A smarter approach also means prioritizing the experience of students and staff. Security measures shouldn’t be intrusive or create bottlenecks in high-traffic areas. Instead, they should enhance convenience—like offering quick access to secure facilities and providing real-time assistance when needed. By integrating advanced tools like AI chatbots and virtual agents, campuses can streamline security operations, ensuring safety without compromising on the flow and accessibility that students and staff expect.

In essence, universities need a security system that does more than simply protect—it should actively contribute to creating a safe, efficient and welcoming environment for all. By adopting AI-driven solutions, campuses can achieve that balance, delivering a smarter approach to security that’s built for the unique needs of modern university life.

AI chatbots: Reinventing campus access control

Recent stats show that approximately 70% of faculty and school staff are required to wear badges or picture identification5. But effective access control on campuses is no longer just a matter of scanning ID cards. AI chatbots can provide instant answers to a security personnel’s questions about access or location, like how many students and staff are in a specific building. To add to that, they can provide consistent recommendations for standard operating procedures (SOPs) when suspicious activity or an incident is identified. By analyzing access patterns, these Security AI technologies add an extra layer of security, flagging any unusual behavior that might signal an issue.

Security AI can also continuously monitor for suspicious behaviors, flagging potential threats before they escalate—like repeated denied access attempts and access attempts outside of standard operating times. This constant vigilance ensures security teams are always aware of what's happening across campus.

Also notably, Alert Enterprise’s AI technology for predictive maintenance of devices can eliminate outages and close security gaps. For example, it can notify security teams in advance which devices—like readers and cameras—may soon be down and need replacing.

Keeping students and staff secure, 24/7

AI chatbots provide a reliable, 24/7 point of contact for students and staff needing assistance. Whether it’s reporting an issue or finding the nearest emergency exit, users have a digital guide on hand at all times. This accessibility is particularly valuable during emergencies, where a chatbot can automatically provide clear, immediate instructions.

And let’s be honest: In critical situations, response time is everything. AI chatbots can provide automated recommendations for standard operating procedures (SOPs) in response to emergencies and incidents. By following predetermined protocols and coordinating with security systems, these chatbots ensure everyone on campus is kept informed and safe.

More than just security: AI drives campus efficiency

AI doesn’t just enhance security—it can also handle routine tasks, freeing up campus staff to focus on more complex issues. From managing visitor registrations to ensuring compliance checks are done, AI chatbots streamline these processes so security teams can focus on tasks that matter most.

Then there’s proactive risk management. AI chatbots are highly effective at analyzing data to identify potential vulnerabilities, allowing campuses to address issues before they become serious. Understanding patterns in foot traffic, access requests and other data points allows the AI tool to provide insights that help prevent potential risks and streamline campus operations.

Say goodbye to privacy concerns

The Guardian AI chatbot enhances data security and privacy by allowing users to interact with powerful AI without exposing sensitive information. Alert Enterprise’s patented system uses a predefined query language to communicate with large language models, ensuring your enterprise data remains protected. Whether you need to query data or execute tasks, the AI processes natural language queries, generates precise syntax to interact with your internal systems, and delivers accurate results—without ever accessing or exposing the underlying data itself. That’s our dedication to responsible use of security AI.

A smarter, safer campus awaits

Security today is about more than just keeping intruders out; it’s about creating an environment where everyone feels safe and supported. AI chatbots like the Alert Enterprise AI Security Chatbot are helping universities achieve this by enhancing security and operational efficiency. With tools that can analyze, respond and communicate insights instantly, campuses can stay ahead of potential threats and provide a better experience for students and staff alike.

Author Bio

Jamshed Patel, Vice President of Value Engineering at Alert Enterprise, brings over 25 years of tech industry expertise to the table. A seasoned leader, he’s a pioneer in machine learning, using AI to help organizations gain insights, predict outcomes and automate complex tasks. Before joining Alert Enterprise, Jamshed was at the helm of Product Strategy at DataVisor, working on cutting-edge AI-based fraud detection. With his extensive background at companies like Workday, ADP, Honeywell and Oracle, Jamshed is a key force behind the innovation at Alert Enterprise. Passionate about creating real-world solutions, he’s thrilled to be part of the mission to make security smarter, faster and a whole lot more effective.

