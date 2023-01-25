Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS

Grubhub, Topanga.io partner for reusable takeout container initiative

Program already live at Ohio State & Colorado State, with expansion to more campuses this year

Andrew Hudson   ||   Jan 25, 2023  ||   , ,

Grubhub has partnered with reusable packaging management platform, Topanga.io, to provide a takeout container management service for college campuses. The partnership will bring Topanga.io's ReusePass program to universities across the United States, starting first with Ohio State University and Colorado State University.

The ReusePass program enables students to place a to-go order from on-campus dining locations via the Grubhub app, and then select "reusable packaging" at checkout. By selecting this option, the student's meal will be packaged in a reusable container using Topanga.io's track-and-trace technology. The system also enables students to keep track of what containers they have and when they need to be returned.

"Grubhub's campus partners have been vocal that sustainable solutions are a top priority, and we're looking forward to working with Topanga.io to support universities' sustainability efforts," says Adam Herbert, senior director of campus partnerships at Grubhub. "The campus dining world presents a large and scalable opportunity for sustainable solutions like this one, and we're excited to expand our suite of campus dining offerings to our partners."

"Grubhub is a leader in mobile ordering technology and has a great reputation among its campus partners, so we're thrilled to be working with them as we bring our mission to eliminate single-use packaging to campuses across the country," says Page Schult, CEO of Topanga.io.

Ohio State and Colorado State are just the first to adopt the solution, with Grubhub and Topanga.io already planning to expand the reach of the program to additional campuses.

"Sustainability is part of the culture for Student Life Dining Services at The Ohio State University," says Zia Ahmed, senior director of dining services at The Ohio State University. "We are pleased to work with our partners as we take key steps toward making progress in reducing waste and advancing our sustainability efforts."

"Colorado State University's residential dining services team has been eager to bring Topanga.io's ReusePass program to campus in partnership with Grubhub to expand on our sustainability initiatives," says Patrick St. Clair, assistant director, support services at Colorado State University. "It's efforts like this one that allows us to continue driving forward-thinking efforts and innovation within our residential dining program while leveraging and growing our program technologically."

Grubhub currently partners with over 270 college college campuses across the United States. The grubhub platform enables students to integrate meal plans directly into their Grubhub account, as well as access restaurants on- and off-campus for delivery and pickup.

In addition to the college campus initiative, Topanga also works with quick-service restaurants, grocery delivery, and meal prep companies to launch reusable packaging programs. To date, the company estimates that it has managed some 1.2 million reusable packaging assets.

Related posts:

Denver checkoutlessU. of Denver community reacts to 'checkoutles... Apex lockerpickupFlybuy, Apex Order Pickup Solutions partnersh... Nextep CBORDBoston College & CBORD bring kiosks, mob... Lehigh appLehigh mobile app links students with leftove...
|| TAGS: ,
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT POSTS

Grubhub, Topanga.io partner for reusable takeout container initiative

Grubhub has partnered with reusable packaging management platform, Topanga.io, announced to provide an integrated takeout container management service on college campuses. The partnership will bring Topanga.io's ReusePass program to universities across the United States, starting first with Ohio State University and Colorado State University.

CampusIDChat: Rasheed Behrooznia, Transact Campus

In this edition of CampusIDChats, Transact Campus' Rasheed Behrooznia discusses the finer details of the company’s new cloud-based transaction system, Transact IDX. Watch along as discuss some of the key features of the IDX transaction system and why implementing a cloud-based software is a solid long-term strategy.

Some Pitt students want return of swipe access at campus buildings

The University of Pittsburgh implemented swipe access using its campus card in August of 2020 as an added precaution during COVID-19. The swipe access protocols for campus buildings remained in place until July 1 of 2022, at which point the campus reverted to its normal card access control protocols. Now, some students are calling for a return of the more stringent swipe access policy.
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow

CampusIDNews
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

Join us, @NACCUorg, and @TouchNet to explore how campus card programs can successfully navigate the sales and procurement process. Join the webinar on June 6, 2 pm EDT. https://go.touchnet.com/l/652093/2022-05-18/lsndq

Reply on Twitter 1532074983769247744 Retweet on Twitter 1532074983769247744 1 Like on Twitter 1532074983769247744 2 Twitter 1532074983769247744
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

Webinar: Learn how the University of Arizona uses campus cards, mobile ordering, kiosks, lockers, and robots to revolutionize campus dining. April 7, 2-2:30 EDT. Register Now at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7821245544009488910?source=campus-id

Reply on Twitter 1509954970862424068 Retweet on Twitter 1509954970862424068 Like on Twitter 1509954970862424068 1 Twitter 1509954970862424068
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

As supply chain issues in 2021 persist, identity solutions provider @ColorID discusses ways campuses can to overcome potentially troublesome delays until the situation eases.

https://www.cr80news.com/news-item/protecting-your-campus-card-program-from-supply-chain-issues/

Reply on Twitter 1471130425431052293 Retweet on Twitter 1471130425431052293 Like on Twitter 1471130425431052293 Twitter 1471130425431052293
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

A dining services push at the @UBuffalo is reinforcing the utility of self-service checkout. @CBORD is improving the food service experience using the GET app, as well as Nextep kiosks and Oracle’s Micros Simphony POS.

https://www.cr80news.com/news-item/kiosks-self-service-tech-streamline-campus-food-service-u-buffalo/

Reply on Twitter 1470778858509004800 Retweet on Twitter 1470778858509004800 Like on Twitter 1470778858509004800 1 Twitter 1470778858509004800
touchnet TouchNet @touchnet ·

Did you miss our recent webinar? No worries - watch it on-demand. Leaders from @NAU and the @UAlberta joined Ryan Audus, Touchnet, and Andrew Hudson, @CR80News, to discuss innovative mobile services and the future of mobile tech in higher ed. Watch now: https://bit.ly/31RFyLn

Reply on Twitter 1470420193734283265 Retweet on Twitter 1470420193734283265 1 Like on Twitter 1470420193734283265 Twitter 1470420193734283265
Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2022 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.