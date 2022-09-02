Skip to content

Franklin & Marshall adds food delivery robots from Kiwibot

Franklin and Marshall College has added robot delivery from Kiwibot. The addition of robot delivery is being provided by a partnership between the tech startup and Franklin and Marshall’s food-service provider, Sodexo.

Through Sodexo’s new mobile application, Everyday, students can place an order with their chosen restaurant and a Kiwibot will pick up the food and deliver it to the selected drop-off location on campus. Franklin and Marshall have deployed a fleet of 15 robots.

Users receive a unique link to track the order, follow the robot’s location in real-time, and to open the lid and retrieve their meal. Robot delivery hours at Franklin and Marshall are from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily.

“Franklin and Marshall is extremely excited to launch Kiwibot on our campus,” says Michael Baker, AVP for Auxiliary Services at Franklin and Marshall College. “It is a value-added service that offers an innovative and state-of-the-art food service option for our faculty, staff, and students.”

“Additionally, it will allow dining to expand its food offerings with customizable and fully-branded concepts that will resonate with our campus community,” adds Baker. “Overall, Kiwibot will further enhance the dining experience at F&M.”

By using this new service, students will be able to enjoy their food delivery with zero carbon emissions, helping them reduce their carbon footprints and encouraging delivery services to be as sustainable as possible.

Kiwibot has made noticeable inroads on college campuses recently in part due to its ongoing relationship with Sodexo, a food service and facilities management company.

“The dining experience for college students is such a large part of the experience. We take it very seriously knowing that,” says Drew Nieman, Sodexo Dining Services General Manager. “Each year we try to offer new and exciting things and trends to our offerings on campus.

“This year, Kiwibot has already created quite a buzz and we are excited to not only get the offering up and running, but figuring out how to utilize the offering in creative ways over the next few years,” adds Nieman.

Kiwibot operates on a semi-autonomous driving system. The robots create a virtual visualization of the world in real-time using on board sensors, reflective flags, night lights, and a range LiDAR. An on-site Kiwibot team will also be available to participate in campus events or to provide additional assistance or immediate support if needed.

Related posts:

Jacksonville State adds Kiwibot robot deliver… Sodexo, Kiwibot partner for on-campus robot d… Marshall University goes mobile credential on… Brandeis University launches Kiwibot robot de…

Recent posts you might like

CampusIDChat: Mobile ordering & modern dining

CampusIDChat: Mobile ordering & modern dining

Campus auxiliary service expert, Robert Holden discusses the technology that is shaping university dining and retail services. Listen along as…
San Diego State launches campus safety app

San Diego State launches campus safety app

San Diego State University has launched a new campus safety app that will help promote student safety both on and…
Jacksonville State adds Kiwibot robot delivery

Jacksonville State adds Kiwibot robot delivery

Jacksonville State University has added robot delivery to its dining operations this fall through a partnership with Kiwibot and food-service…
Middle Tennessee launches new mobile app for ticketing

Middle Tennessee launches new mobile app for ticketing

Middle Tennessee State Athletics has launched a new mobile app that will enable fans load tickets into Apple Wallet or…
U. of Findlay revamps campus dining with robot delivery

U. of Findlay revamps campus dining with robot delivery

The University of Findlay has revamped its campus dining experience with the addition of delivery robots from Kiwibot. The arrival…
Grand Valley State reflects on year of cashless ops

Grand Valley State reflects on year of cashless ops

Grand Valley State University is on the verge of one full year of cashless operations on campus. The university's Cashless…
How campus kiosks, ID cards can ease the labor shortage

How campus kiosks, ID cards can ease the labor shortage

In a recent webinar for the National Association of Campus Card Users (NACCU), two leaders from campus transaction system provider…
Case Western Reserve launches new campus safety app

Case Western Reserve launches new campus safety app

Case Western Reserve University will transition to two new campus safety apps for emergency alerts and transportation services on campus.…
Texas A&M dining halls go cashless

Texas A&M dining halls go cashless

Texas A&M University is moving to a cashless environment in Aggie Dining. The university will also launch mobile ordering at…
U. of Washington implements two-factor authentication

U. of Washington implements two-factor authentication

The University of Washington is preparing to implement mandatory two-factor authentication for access to campus platforms. The university is encouraging…

EVENTS AND WEBINARS

View Calendar

NACCU UPDATES

Join the association of campus ID & transaction professionals. Click here to learn more.

CampusIDChats: NACCU Data Summit
CampusIDChats: NACCU Data Summit
NACCU Blog: Long-time Association business manager pens farewell letter
NACCU Blog: Long-time Association business manager...
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
MORE ARTICLES
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.