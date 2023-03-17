Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS

Entrust report: Young consumers favor digital ID, seamless experience

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Mar 16, 2023  ||   ,

In a recent entry to the Entrust blog, Jenn Markey, VP Product Marketing, Payments & Identity at Entrust, discussed the findings from the company's recent "Future of Identity" report. The report was compiled by the Entrust Cybersecurity Institute and sought to characterize consumer thoughts on passwordless authentication, hybrid identities, and ownership over personal identity information.

One of the clear, overarching themes from the report was that younger consumers are placing greater value on the simplified experience that digital identities can provide. The ages of those surveyed ranged from 18-75.

Generally speaking, the report found that younger generations value "seamless, technology-driven identity credentials" and largely prioritize convenience over control. Markey details her three key takeaways from the report:

1. Gen Z value passwordless logins

Younger generations reported a greater likelihood to choose multiple methods of authentication. The report found that 19% of Gen Z respondents believed that signing in through an additional account like Google or Facebook is more secure, compared to just 9% of baby boomer respondents.

Based on responses, all generations agreed that biometric authentication is the most secure login option. Gen Z was the only generation to perceive facial recognition as the most secure biometric modality, while baby boomers, Gen X, and millennials ranked fingerprint as the most secure modality.

"Younger generations not only view biometric-enabled authentication more favorably, they’re also more likely to take advantage of this authentication method compared to older generations," writes Markey.

When presented with the choice between biometrics or a conventional password, 73% of Gen Z, 67% of millennials, and 54% of Gen X chose biometrics, compared to just 32% of baby boomers.

2. Younger generations favor digital IDs

Markey points out that younger consumers already leverage mobile apps and digital services across a majority of their daily tasks and lives, so it's not an unthinkable stretch for their identities to be digital, as well. "Digital IDs can offer conveniences that resonate with younger generations’ preference for paperless, digital-first solutions," she says.

According to the report findings, younger generations have a higher likelihood of possessing an digital ID and are also more likely to favor phasing out physical ID cards completely as compared to baby boomers.

"When we asked respondents why they would be likely to use a digital ID, the most important reason for Gen Z and millennials was 'it’s convenient,' while Gen X and baby boomers selected 'it’s secure' as their number one motivating factor," writes Markey.

3. Decentralized identities could balance convenience vs. control

In the convenience vs. control debate, older generations reported wanting more control over their personal data. This compared to younger generations, who as Markey writes, are more likely to accept sharing personal data as a necessary tradeoff for a convenient digital experience.

"Older generations largely covet ownership over their data, while younger generations are willing to relinquish control — if they get something in return," writes Markey. "Decentralized identities have the potential to address concerns over data ownership and control, while still enabling convenient, modern user experiences."

For more details on passwordless authentication, eIDs, and decentralized identities, check out the full Future of Identity report at Entrust.com.

Related posts:

Default ThumbnailInnovative contactless products honored at HI... CBORD NACCU 1CBORD tailoring solutions for a 'Connected Ca... TouchNet logo 1TouchNet: 4 ways higher ed can create contact... AustralianNatUAustralian National University to swap passwo...
|| TAGS: , ,
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT POSTS

Mar 16, 23 / ,

Entrust report: Young consumers favor digital ID, seamless experience

In a recent entry to the Entrust blog, Jenn Markey, VP Product Marketing, Payments & Identity at Entrust, discussed the findings from the company's recent "Future of Identity" report. The report was compiled by the Entrust Cybersecurity Institute and sought to characterize consumer thoughts on passwordless authentication, hybrid identities, and ownership over personal identity information.

Expanding access control despite limited funds

There's never a shortage of desire to upgrade campus security and access control infrastructure, but securing the funding for such projects can be tricky business. In the third installment of his "Top Tips" series, ASSA ABLOY's Tyler Webb discusses some creative ways that universities source funding and pay for access control technology on campus.
Mar 10, 23 /

Manhattan College IDs to include suicide prevention contacts

Manhattan College will now issue new student ID cards complete with the printed numbers for mental health crisis hotlines. The hotlines will be printed on the backs of new Jasper Cards as part of a new initiative to promote wellness resources.
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow

CampusIDNews
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

Join us, @NACCUorg, and @TouchNet to explore how campus card programs can successfully navigate the sales and procurement process. Join the webinar on June 6, 2 pm EDT. https://go.touchnet.com/l/652093/2022-05-18/lsndq

Reply on Twitter 1532074983769247744 Retweet on Twitter 1532074983769247744 1 Like on Twitter 1532074983769247744 2 Twitter 1532074983769247744
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

Webinar: Learn how the University of Arizona uses campus cards, mobile ordering, kiosks, lockers, and robots to revolutionize campus dining. April 7, 2-2:30 EDT. Register Now at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7821245544009488910?source=campus-id

Reply on Twitter 1509954970862424068 Retweet on Twitter 1509954970862424068 Like on Twitter 1509954970862424068 1 Twitter 1509954970862424068
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

As supply chain issues in 2021 persist, identity solutions provider @ColorID discusses ways campuses can to overcome potentially troublesome delays until the situation eases.

https://www.cr80news.com/news-item/protecting-your-campus-card-program-from-supply-chain-issues/

Reply on Twitter 1471130425431052293 Retweet on Twitter 1471130425431052293 Like on Twitter 1471130425431052293 Twitter 1471130425431052293
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

A dining services push at the @UBuffalo is reinforcing the utility of self-service checkout. @CBORD is improving the food service experience using the GET app, as well as Nextep kiosks and Oracle’s Micros Simphony POS.

https://www.cr80news.com/news-item/kiosks-self-service-tech-streamline-campus-food-service-u-buffalo/

Reply on Twitter 1470778858509004800 Retweet on Twitter 1470778858509004800 Like on Twitter 1470778858509004800 1 Twitter 1470778858509004800
touchnet TouchNet @touchnet ·

Did you miss our recent webinar? No worries - watch it on-demand. Leaders from @NAU and the @UAlberta joined Ryan Audus, Touchnet, and Andrew Hudson, @CR80News, to discuss innovative mobile services and the future of mobile tech in higher ed. Watch now: https://bit.ly/31RFyLn

Reply on Twitter 1470420193734283265 Retweet on Twitter 1470420193734283265 1 Like on Twitter 1470420193734283265 Twitter 1470420193734283265
Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2023 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.