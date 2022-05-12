Brown University to launch virtual ID, mobile ordering

Members of the Brown University community will be able to use a new virtual ID version of their Brown ID card beginning next fall, thanks to a partnership with transaction system provider, Atrium. The move to mobile will enable the campus community to pay with meal credits, points or Bear Bucks at dining halls, as well as access recreational facilities and campus shuttle services without a physical ID card.

According to an official university release, the new changes will be implemented over the coming summer months to improve the management of meal plans, and provide a convenient experience when making purchases with Bear Bucks funds. The move to a mobile ID will also support access a range of other services at Brown.

The initiative is being led by Brown Dining Services, the Brown Card Office and the Office of Information Technology, alongside transaction system provider, Atrium. Brown University will transition to a cloud-based platform provide by Atrium, with the flagship features including the new virtual Brown ID, and a Brown Dining Services mobile ordering system.

Once launched, the virtual Brown ID can be displayed on a mobile phone to access a range of services on campus without a physical ID card. Beginning in July, Brown students and staff will be able to:

Generate a virtual Brown ID to pay with meal credits, flex points or Bear Bucks at select dining locations:

Pay with Bear Bucks at any outlet that accepts them

Access ticketed Brown Athletics events where a Brown ID allows entry

Access campus recreational facilities

Ride the Brown Shuttle

Other campus services will continue to require a physical Brown ID card. These include entrance to Brown buildings that require card access, vending machine purchases and laundry.

A new, mobile responsive website will serve as a central place to generate a virtual Brown ID, add, cancel or change meal plans within prescribed timeframes, and add funds, view accounts and check transaction histories for meal plans, Bear Bucks and MyPrint.

Mobile ordering

In August, Brown Dining Services is planning a two-week beta test of its new mobile ordering platform that will accept a limited number of mobile orders daily at the Blue Room dining location. By September, campus officials expect to make mobile ordering available to all community members.

Accepted payment options for mobile ordering will include meal plan credits, flex points, Bear Bucks and credit cards.

The changes enabled by Browns new cloud-based platform from Atrium will be phased in from now through Fall 2022.

Also taking place over the summer, Brown will begin removing existing ValuePort kiosks from campus and adding four new kiosks that will enable access to Bear Bucks guest cards for campus visitors. The kiosks will be located in select on-campus residence halls, and enable students to add funds to Bear Bucks accounts via cash deposits.

Brown has also published a list of comprehensive FAQs to address any questions around the coming changes.