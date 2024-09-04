Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Austin Peay mobile credential

Austin Peay goes mobile with its Govs ID

New mobile credentials launch with help of partner Transact

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Sep 04, 2024  ||   ,

Austin Peay State University began replacing physical ID cards with mobile credentials at the start of the Fall 2024 semester. The new IDs can be added to either an individual’s iPhone and Apple Watch or Android device.

All new students and staff receive the mobile credential, and existing cardholders have the option to upgrade to the digital version of the ID. Those without smartphones or compatible devices can still request a physical ID card.

The Govs Card website encourages students to, “tap your iPhone, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy, or other eligible Android phones at readers across campus to conveniently use your Govs Mobile ID Card. Your Govs Mobile ID Card acts just like your physical card and now you can add it to your preferred digital wallet.”

In addition to having the eAccounts app setup, the student must also be enrolled in the university’s two-factor authentication service and have an approved photo on file.

The new IDs are issued via the Transact eAccounts app – available on the App Store and Google Play. It takes just a few minutes to go through the enrollment process and begin using the mobile ID.

In addition to having the eAccounts app setup on their mobile device, the student must also be enrolled in the university’s two-factor authentication service and have an approved photo on file.

For existing students with a photo already approved for their physical card, no additional work is required. New students, however, must use the photo upload process to have their photo approved.

Like most campuses, the transition to mobile ID at Austin Peay has been in the works for several years as new reader infrastructure was put in place to support both contactless cards and NFC mobile wallets.

Govs ID Card Supervisor Natalie Ross Baggett told ClarksvilleNow that the groundwork for this transition has been underway since the project was approved in Fall 2022.

They had a soft-launch at the start of 2024, and she says the response was positive and gave them the opportunity to address issues.

“The biggest concern we’ve heard is fear of people not being able to use the card if their battery dies,” she says. “But with an iPhone or Apple device, there’s a five-hour battery reserve that allows owners to use their mobile IDs after their phones die.”

Applications supported by the card and now the mobile ID include:

  • Door Access (building/classroom/residence hall access)
  • Library
  • Printing stations
  • Sodexo food service locations
  • Bookstore
  • Event or attendance check-in
  • Rec center
  • Sporting events
  • Anywhere Govs Bucks are accepted for payment.

The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
