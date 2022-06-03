Skip to content

Auburn makes progress on card reader overhaul

Auburn University is making more progress on its card technology migration, updating and replacing a large batch of its card reader infrastructure on campus. A lengthy process for any university, this latest update from Auburn shows that the move to a secure credential is a worthwhile endeavor that requires time.

According to a university release, Auburn has now successfully replaced 50% of its card reader infrastructure on campus. Serving as the foundation for any credential upgrade, reader changes can be lengthy and expensive projects that in many cases require a phased approach.

Tiger Card holders will now be able to utilize contactless entry at the new card readers. The infrastructure changes are ongoing this summer and coming fall, with the university’s Facilities Management team spearheading the installation efforts.

Auburn officials are also working toward a seamless transition in card technologies and is encouraging faculty and staff still using a legacy Tiger Card for entry to take at least one of the following actions:

  1. Install the new mobile credential to your Apple or Google Wallet.
  2. Work with Employee ID Services to pick up a new contactless card.

Anyone not requiring access to campus buildings or rooms does not have to install a mobile credential on their device.

Announced in August of 2021, Auburn is provisioning an NFC mobile credential to students faculty and staff for use on both Apple and Android devices to access campus buildings, purchase meals and more. Auburn worked with campus transaction system provider, CBORD, as well as the access and security provider, Allegion, to deliver the mobile credential initiative.

Coinciding with the mobile credential, Auburn began issuing new contactless cards last summer to those enrolled in summer courses, followed by returning students this past fall.

The old Tiger Cards will maintain functionality for payment transactions and door access to areas that have not yet been outfitted with the new contactless readers. Once new card readers are installed, students will be unable to swipe their old Tiger Cards.

Related posts:

Auburn issuing new contactless cards to campu… Auburn launches mobile credential for iPhone,… Auburn reveals changes to summer orientation… Card system crash caught quickly by card offi…

Recent posts you might like

ECCA Conference gives ColorID exec fresh view of campus ID

ECCA Conference gives ColorID exec fresh view of campus ID

ColorID's David Stallsmith discusses his experiences at the European Campus Card Association conference at the University of Porto in Portugal,…
FREE webinar to detail transaction system procurement process

FREE webinar to detail transaction system procurement process

CampusIDNews is presenting a free webinar event with NACCU, and transaction system vendor, TouchNet, to detail the sales and procurement…
Morehead State publishes informative campus card video

Morehead State publishes informative campus card video

Morehead State has produced an informative video detailing its EagleCard campus credential. The video offers a great depiction of the…
Minnesota to add door locks at residence hall bathrooms

Minnesota to add door locks at residence hall bathrooms

The University of Minnesota will install door locks at on-campus residence hall bathrooms. The security measure will leverage brass keys…
DePaul campus visitor management policy returns to normal

DePaul campus visitor management policy returns to normal

DePaul University will revert its campus visitor management policy back to pre-pandemic operations for the first time since March of…
HID's NACCU session offers campus insights into mobile

HID's NACCU session offers campus insights into mobile

HID Global will be busy at this year’s NACCU Annual Conference, presenting on some important trends and topics in the…
Penn State issuing new contactless campus cards

Penn State issuing new contactless campus cards

Penn State University is issuing a new contactless campus card to its campus community. Called the id+ card, the new…
CampusIDChat: Remote card issuance & a preview of HID's NACCU session

CampusIDChat: Remote card issuance & a preview of HID's NACCU...

HID Global's Nils Wahlander discusses the value of remote card issuance on campus, and the role that the company's FARGO…
Miami U. student government considers Ring doorbells at residence halls

Miami U. student government considers Ring doorbells at residence halls

The Associated Student Government at Miami University has voted in favor of a resolution that supports implementing Ring doorbells on…
HID launches new OMNIKEY Secure Element for desktop readers

HID launches new OMNIKEY Secure Element for desktop readers

Trusted identity solutions provider, HID Global, has announced its new OMNIKEY Secure Element for the company's desktop reader portfolio. The…

EVENTS AND WEBINARS

View Calendar

NACCU UPDATES

Join the association of campus ID & transaction professionals. Click here to learn more.

NACCU Blog: Long-time Association business manager pens farewell letter
NACCU Blog: Long-time Association business manager...
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
NACCU Blog: Making the NACCU Listserv the best it can be
NACCU Blog: Making the NACCU Listserv...
MORE ARTICLES
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.