Auburn makes progress on card reader overhaul

Auburn University is making more progress on its card technology migration, updating and replacing a large batch of its card reader infrastructure on campus. A lengthy process for any university, this latest update from Auburn shows that the move to a secure credential is a worthwhile endeavor that requires time.

According to a university release, Auburn has now successfully replaced 50% of its card reader infrastructure on campus. Serving as the foundation for any credential upgrade, reader changes can be lengthy and expensive projects that in many cases require a phased approach.

Tiger Card holders will now be able to utilize contactless entry at the new card readers. The infrastructure changes are ongoing this summer and coming fall, with the university’s Facilities Management team spearheading the installation efforts.

Auburn officials are also working toward a seamless transition in card technologies and is encouraging faculty and staff still using a legacy Tiger Card for entry to take at least one of the following actions:

Install the new mobile credential to your Apple or Google Wallet. Work with Employee ID Services to pick up a new contactless card.

Anyone not requiring access to campus buildings or rooms does not have to install a mobile credential on their device.

Announced in August of 2021, Auburn is provisioning an NFC mobile credential to students faculty and staff for use on both Apple and Android devices to access campus buildings, purchase meals and more. Auburn worked with campus transaction system provider, CBORD, as well as the access and security provider, Allegion, to deliver the mobile credential initiative.

Coinciding with the mobile credential, Auburn began issuing new contactless cards last summer to those enrolled in summer courses, followed by returning students this past fall.

The old Tiger Cards will maintain functionality for payment transactions and door access to areas that have not yet been outfitted with the new contactless readers. Once new card readers are installed, students will be unable to swipe their old Tiger Cards.