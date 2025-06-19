Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS
Allegion acquires ELATEC

Allegion to acquire reader manufacturer ELATEC for $380 million

Addition brings new devices, opens new markets for Allegion’s contactless and mobile credential offerings

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Jun 18, 2025  ||   , ,

A significant acquisition in the security industry is set to impact the campus card space. On June 12, door access reader and mobile credential provider, Allegion, announced that it will acquire ELATEC for $380 million.

Germany-based ELATEC manufactures door access readers, USB-connected readers, and embedded reader modules. While Allegion already provides industry-leading electronic door access readers, ELATEC’s USB-connected readers and modules will be a new addition to Allegion’s offerings.

Sarah Bowling, ELATEC’s VP of Sales, Business Development, and Marketing told CampusIDNews that this means a stronger, more unified approach to mobile-first in higher ed.

ELATEC readers are frequently used to address challenging use cases, enabling existing contactless and mobile credentials to be used for print/copy control, dining, library patron ID, EV charging, and network authentication.

“Allegion and Elatec share a vision of creating open, interoperable access infrastructures,” says Bowling. “Together, we can provide colleges and universities with a broader suite of solutions – from campus card systems and door hardware to multi-credential readers that support mobile wallets and future-ready authentication.”

For Allegion, the acquisition helps support the company’s non-residential markets – such as higher education – and increases strategic relationships with channel partners like campus card and transaction system providers.

In the campus market, ELATEC readers are frequently used to address challenging use cases.

Their connected readers enable existing contactless and mobile credentials to be used in applications such as print/copy control, dining, library patron ID, EV charging, and network authentication.

Because they can be programmed to return a custom string of data to a computer via USB, they are also ideal for supporting legacy applications.

According to the press release, “ELATEC readers support nearly 100 credential types, making the company a leader in interoperability, which aligns well with Allegion’s partner of choice strategy.”

“Elatec supports more than 300 colleges and universities globally through our embedded technology partnerships with OEMs,” says Bowling. “With Allegion’s reach and established presence in higher ed, we fully expect this partnership to help us scale faster, build deeper integrations with campus systems, and introduce new innovations tailored for the market.”

The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, and ELATEC is expected to generate $65 million in net sales in 2026.

|| TAGS: ,
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT ARTICLES

Jessica Bender, Palm Beach State College
Jun 19, 25 / , ,

Palm Beach State decides mobile credentials are not right for their campus

Palm Beach State College’s campus card office has opted to forego mobile credentials and stick with their longtime magstripe cards. While the decision may seem unusual to some, Jessica Bender, the college’s auxiliary services manager, explains to CampusIDNews the rationale and the research that went into it. With a student population of 40,000, the college […]
Princeton Duo login page
Jun 19, 25 / ,

Princeton eliminates Duo’s SMS-based login amid rising phishing attacks

To gain access to secure university services and student accounts, Princeton students use a multi-factor authentication solution from Duo. In the past, users could opt to receive secure codes from Duo via text message or phone call, but these methods have been phased out. An article in the Daily Princetonian cites an email from the […]
Allegion acquires ELATEC
Jun 18, 25 / , ,

Allegion to acquire reader manufacturer ELATEC for $380 million

A significant acquisition in the security industry is set to impact the campus card space. On June 12, door access reader and mobile credential provider, Allegion, announced that it will acquire ELATEC for $380 million. Germany-based ELATEC manufactures door access readers, USB-connected readers, and embedded reader modules. While Allegion already provides industry-leading electronic door access readers, […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 271 537

CampusIDNews

Attn: friends in the biometrics space. Nominations close Friday for the annual Women in Biometrics Awards. Take five minutes to recognize a colleague or even yourself. http://WomenInBiometrics.com

Feb. 1 webinar explores how mobile ordering enhanced campus life, increased sales at UVA and Central Washington @Grubhub @CBORD

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2025 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.