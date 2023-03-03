West Virginia passes suicide prevention bill, includes university IDs

The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would see suicide prevention hotlines printed on all student ID cards issued in the state. Initially revealed last month, the bill will apply to all institutions of learning, including colleges and universities in the state.

House Bill 3218 will require public middle and high schools, as well as public and private institutions of higher learning in West Virginia to include suicide prevention resources on student ID cards beginning next school year.

According to the official bill, "each public and private institution of higher education shall provide all incoming students with information about depression and suicide prevention resources available to students. The information provided to students shall include available mental health services and other support services, including student-run organizations for individuals at risk of or affected by suicide."

Specifically, the bill will include printing the numbers for the Suicide Prevention Lifeline and Crisis Text Line. The Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by dialing 988. Students can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting "HOME" to 741741. The information can be printed anywhere on the campus card.