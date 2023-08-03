Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS

Video details UNC Charlotte's impressive ID program, move to mobile credentials

Long-time Transact customer embraces new tech to better serve students

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Aug 03, 2023  ||   , ,

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte has built a world class campus ID, dining, and transaction system with the help of its partner Transact. The campus uses an array of solutions from mobile apps and credentials to kiosks and delivery robots.

Melissa Battle, 49er Card Manager at UNC Charlotte explains that mobile credentials offer a frictionless experience for campus. Students have embraces it and they can use it for everything.

Laura Newell-McLaughlin, EVP and GM, of Integrated Payments and Campus Commerce, echoes this idea. “By partnering with our clients to prioritize a frictionless experience, Transact can assist in enhancing student satisfaction, improve engagement, and create a campus environment that aligns with students' expectations of seamless and efficient service delivery,” she says.

If you're not using mobile credentials or mobile ordering, you are missing out on an opportunity to put a cash register in every student’s hands

“We use Transact’s mobile credential, we use Transact mobile ordering which has really improved our operation for dining services, and we also use cloud POS,” says Roman Fahrmann, IT Director, UNC Charlotte.

“Cloud POS houses our point-of-sale registers and also the ordering kiosks,” explains Ben Kolnos, Senior Retail Director, Chartwells. “The user interface is super easy to navigate, customize, and teach to our marketing interns.”

“(Our) commitment to client satisfaction and future-oriented thinking sets Transact apart, driving its mission to lead the way in providing a smart, future-oriented, mobile-centric student experience on campuses,” says Rasheed Behrooznia, SVP and GM, of Campus ID Solutions.

Perhaps Kolnos sums it up best. “For my colleagues that have not done mobile credentials or mobile ordering, I’d say you are missing out on an opportunity to put a cash register in every student’s hands.”

Click the image at the top of this page to view the video.

Related posts:

CBORD NACCU 1CBORD tailoring solutions for a 'Connected Campus' NACCUDataVid2 1It's All About the Data: Thought leadership on use of card system data ECCA eIDEuropean cross-border student digital ID gains steam HID HeadquartersHID promotes Tim Nyblom to new, expanded higher-ed focused role
|| TAGS: , ,
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT POSTS

UNC Charlotte video

Video details UNC Charlotte's impressive ID program, move to mobile credentials

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte has built a world class campus ID, dining, and transaction system with the help of its partner Transact. The campus uses an array of solutions from mobile apps and credentials to kiosks and delivery robots. Melissa Battle, 49er Card Manager at UNC Charlotte explains that mobile credentials offer […]
CBORD Connected Campus infographic

Declining enrollment 'cliff' requires auxiliaries to find new revenue streams

Higher ed is facing a ‘demographic cliff.’ According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, starting in 2025 there will be a steep drop in traditional the college-age population. The reason? Between 2007 and 2020, the U.S. birthrate fell nearly 20%, this will likely translate to fewer students, more competition, and tightening revenues. The new […]
Jul 28, 23 /

U. of Louisiana at Lafayette maximizing power of its campus card with TouchNet

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has expanded its campus card services, integrated offices, and streamlined processes with TouchNet OneCard Campus ID. By maximizing its many capabilities, the card system is being leveraged to solve problems and simplify campus operations.
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 267 515

CampusIDNews

Join us, @NACCUorg, and @TouchNet to explore how campus card programs can successfully navigate the sales and procurement process. Join the webinar on June 6, 2 pm EDT. https://go.touchnet.com/l/652093/2022-05-18/lsndq

Webinar: Learn how the University of Arizona uses campus cards, mobile ordering, kiosks, lockers, and robots to revolutionize campus dining. April 7, 2-2:30 EDT. Register Now at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7821245544009488910?source=campus-id

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2023 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.