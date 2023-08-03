Video details UNC Charlotte's impressive ID program, move to mobile credentials

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte has built a world class campus ID, dining, and transaction system with the help of its partner Transact. The campus uses an array of solutions from mobile apps and credentials to kiosks and delivery robots.

Melissa Battle, 49er Card Manager at UNC Charlotte explains that mobile credentials offer a frictionless experience for campus. Students have embraces it and they can use it for everything.

Laura Newell-McLaughlin, EVP and GM, of Integrated Payments and Campus Commerce, echoes this idea. “By partnering with our clients to prioritize a frictionless experience, Transact can assist in enhancing student satisfaction, improve engagement, and create a campus environment that aligns with students' expectations of seamless and efficient service delivery,” she says.

If you're not using mobile credentials or mobile ordering, you are missing out on an opportunity to put a cash register in every student’s hands

“We use Transact’s mobile credential, we use Transact mobile ordering which has really improved our operation for dining services, and we also use cloud POS,” says Roman Fahrmann, IT Director, UNC Charlotte.

“Cloud POS houses our point-of-sale registers and also the ordering kiosks,” explains Ben Kolnos, Senior Retail Director, Chartwells. “The user interface is super easy to navigate, customize, and teach to our marketing interns.”

“(Our) commitment to client satisfaction and future-oriented thinking sets Transact apart, driving its mission to lead the way in providing a smart, future-oriented, mobile-centric student experience on campuses,” says Rasheed Behrooznia, SVP and GM, of Campus ID Solutions.

Perhaps Kolnos sums it up best. “For my colleagues that have not done mobile credentials or mobile ordering, I’d say you are missing out on an opportunity to put a cash register in every student’s hands.”

Click the image at the top of this page to view the video.