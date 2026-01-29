University of Houston and Ave Maria upgrade access control with AccessNsite

In this episode of CampusIDNews Chats, Brian Ashley, VP of Enterprise Sales at AccessNsite, details the company’s access control solutions, agnostic approach, and key higher ed clients.

AccessNsite focuses on unifying access control across campus, integrating seamlessly with existing enterprise systems such as ERP, time and attendance, and transaction systems/identity management platforms.

At Ave Maria, we replaced all the readers on the wall with Allegion, and we also serve as the university's campus card solution –and they are mobile-ready today.

“Because we're agnostic, we can actually step in and take over other platforms you may currently have without having to replace hardware, software, and other systems,” says Ashley.

This allows them to support a mix of readers, locksets, and backend systems already on the campus as well as introduce new options. The system supports hardware from manufacturers including Allegion, HID, Dormakaba, ASSA ABLOY, and others.

University of Houston demonstrates enterprise-scale unification

Ashley highlights the University of Houston as a prime example of AccessNsite’s ability to modernize access control without costly rip-and-replace projects.

Houston previously operated Lenel access control alongside Transact and used a mix of Allegion and ASSA readers.

“We transformed that whole system without ripping and replacing any of the current intelligent lock sets,” Ashley says. Today, the system supports more than 18,000 active doors serving over 75,000 students per semester. Transactions and identity management is now handled by Atrium.

Rapid deployment and direct support at Ave Maria University

A project at Ave Maria University in Florida showcases AccessNsite’s ability to execute fast, campus-wide transitions. In under six weeks, the company transitioned more than 700 doors and delivered a mobile-ready campus card solution.

“We replaced all the readers of the wall with Allegion, all of the lock sets are live, intelligent lock sets in the dormitories,” he says.

Ashley notes that for Ave Maria, AccessNsite also serves as the campus card solution, and they are mobile-ready today.

TRANSCRIPT:

Hi, I'm Brian Ashley with AccessNsite, subsidiary of Unified Door Hardware and Security.

We've been, as a platform, around for over 30 years. One of our main objectives is to get the best access control solution into higher education, as well as Department of Defense, commercial, and other type platforms.

We know how to operate with other platforms, whether it be ERP, personnel base, anything that has to do with time and attendance, and also a full campus door solution.

AccessNsite is an agnostic platform. That means that we don't really care if you're utilizing Allegion readers, HID, Farpoint, Wave, any of them.

That being said, it also goes to the lock sets and all of the backend platform.

Because we're agnostic, we can actually step in and take over other platforms you may currently have without having to replace hardware, software, and other systems.

Also, at a very cost effective standpoint.

So, from a Dormakaba, Assa Abloy, Allegion, all of their intelligent lock sets, wall readers, all of them work currently within our system, whether you have a mix or you want to have one solidified system.

An example of our unification, and from an enterprise standpoint, is University of Houston. University of Houston was using a platform called Lenel.

They also had Transact Blackboard on the backend for a long time, and they had Allegion lock sets, as well as Assa lock sets.

We transform that whole system without ripping and replacing any of the current intelligent lock sets. We were able to keep current lock sets in place, current readers on the wall, still give them mobile solution ready solution, and transition all of their doors.

Today, we have over 18,000 active doors on that campus, with over 75,000 students per semester.

That is all tied in directly with Atrium. We do not manage the identity management, Atrium does, they do a great job of it.

We're not trying to do that project, we could, but, because we are partnered with them in a really great integration standpoint, it's really working out exceptionally well.

Another example is Ave Maria, which is in Ave Maria, Florida, next to Naples.

We transitioned over 700 doors at that campus in under a month and a half. We replaced all the readers of the wall with Allegion, all of the lock sets are live, intelligent lock sets in the dormitories, and we are the campus card solution there, and they are absolutely mobile-ready today.

We are very unique in the space. While we have dealers, we also have a direct relationship with our end users.

We are the tier one tech support. We use our dealer partnerships to make sure that installations and integrations go smoothly with local tech support.

When you call in tech support, you're actually talking to the manufacturer.

We'd love to talk to you. We look at this relationship as consultant. We like to sit at the table and make sure we find your best, most effective way to spend your money.

And as we are what's called a commercial hardware distributor, you will never pay more than what we provide to our dealers at the end of the day for lock sets and for service.