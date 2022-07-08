Skip to content

U. of British Columbia moves to all-access meal plan

  • Dining

The University of British Columbia will offer a new meal plan option for students this fall, adding an all-access dining for first-year residences. The new all-access model will take effect this September, and will be a departure from UBC’s existing declining debit dining plan.

According to a report from student publication, The Udyssey, the current dining plan for residential students at UBC is a declining debit system that sees students pay a fixed price for their meal plan at the beginning of the year. The plan then enables students to purchase food at campus dining halls and other on-campus locations on a per-item basis.

The new all-access plan will remove the itemized pricing system for residential first year students and instead offer unlimited access to dining halls in an all-you-care-to-eat fashion.

The new dining plan carries a higher up-front cost at roughly $6,500. From that fee, $6,000 goes toward all-access, in-residence dining. The plan sets aside the remaining $500 as Flex Dollars, which can be used at select on-and off-campus locations.

Campus visitors not on a meal plan can pay a door rate to access the all-you-care-to-eat dining halls. The door rate varies by meal time, charging $12 for breakfast, $15 for lunch, and $19 for dinner.

University officials say the meal plan change came in response to feedback from first-year students. The university included annual benchmarking surveys and student focus groups as part of the decision.

Recurring concerns with the old plan highlighted by students were limited variety, small portion sizes, and high prices of food in first-year dining halls.

“They would tell us that they’re making choices based on price as opposed to nutrition,” said Colin Moore, director of UBC Food Services in a Udyssey statement. “They don’t believe they were getting great value out of the meal plan.”

Another change under the new meal plan is a slightly scaled back to-go meal option for students. To-go will be limited to fruit, coffee and baked goods at breakfast, and pre-ordered take-out lunches ordered online via Nutrislice.

Last year, UBC’s Okanagan campus implemented a similar all-access dining plan for its residential students with positive results. The new all-access dining plan is designed to address the key student concerns. 

“You come into the dining room and you don’t see prices. You never have to think about price,” said Moore. “It significantly improves food equity and student well-being. There’s tremendous social, environmental, and sustainability improvements.”

Related posts:

U. of British Columbia enables student purcha… Washington State reveals “mini” m… Syracuse changes meal plans, consolidates dec… Kent State to enable off-campus meal plan use…

Recent posts you might like

Boston College & CBORD bring kiosks, mobile ordering to campus

Boston College & CBORD bring kiosks, mobile ordering to campus

Boston College has joined a growing roster of universities to turn to technology in campus dining to both streamline efficiencies…
Report illustrates benefit of campus food pantries

Report illustrates benefit of campus food pantries

A new survey of university students is pointing to the tangible benefits -- including boosted physical and mental health and…
Picnic Works, Chartwells expand on campus dining experience

Picnic Works, Chartwells expand on campus dining experience

Food automation technology provider, Picnic Works, has expanded its university partnership with food service management company, Chartwells Higher Education. Following…
Grubhub partners with Cartken for robot delivery

Grubhub partners with Cartken for robot delivery

Mobile food-ordering and delivery platform, Grubhub has partnered with Cartken, a technology startup that specializes in self-driving, AI-powered robotics and…
U. of Arizona, Grubhub create modern, convenient student dining experience

U. of Arizona, Grubhub create modern, convenient student dining experience

The trend in university dining services is undeniably one toward technology, with mobile ordering, delivery robots, pick-up lockers and self-service…
Atrium to bring checkout-free dining to campus

Atrium to bring checkout-free dining to campus

Campus card system vendor, Atrium, has teamed with retail technology vendor Zippin on a push designed to bring checkout-free meals,…
Flybuy, Apex Order Pickup Solutions partnership for digital locker pickup

Flybuy, Apex Order Pickup Solutions partnership for digital locker pickup

Radius Networks and Apex Order Pickup Solutions have partnered to provide restaurants and retailers with a frictionless locker pickup experience.…
U. of Denver community reacts to 'checkoutless' store

U. of Denver community reacts to 'checkoutless' store

The University of Denver campus community has been shopping a bit differently of late, with two new checkoutless store on…
Penn State students donate $30k to Swipe Out Hunger

Penn State students donate $30k to Swipe Out Hunger

Penn State University students amassed $30,000 in donations from unused meal dining dollars from their meal plans. The donations were…
Gettysburg using TouchNet OrderAhead dining app

Gettysburg using TouchNet OrderAhead dining app

Gettysburg College is leveraging OrderAhead, TouchNet’s mobile ordering app for campus dining services, to provide its campus community with a…

EVENTS AND WEBINARS

View Calendar

NACCU UPDATES

Join the association of campus ID & transaction professionals. Click here to learn more.

NACCU Blog: Long-time Association business manager pens farewell letter
NACCU Blog: Long-time Association business manager...
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
NACCU Blog: Making the NACCU Listserv the best it can be
NACCU Blog: Making the NACCU Listserv...
MORE ARTICLES
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.