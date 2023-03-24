Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS

Penn State makes meal plan available to faculty, staff

Andrew Hudson   ||   Mar 24, 2023  ||   

Penn State University has opened its on campus meal plan to all faculty and staff via the campus card. All faulty and staff are eligible to purchase a meal plan and beginning February 1, faculty and staff can also add LionCash to their id+ card for discounted meals at participating dining locations.

According to an official university release, faculty and staff using LionCash will be charged a special door price at all-you-care-to-eat dining locations at the University Park and Behrend campuses.

To receive the discount, PSU staff and faculty have to inform the cashier of their staff status prior to paying. Faculty and staff also receive a 10% discount at participating retail dining locations around PSU.

LionCash is Penn State's flexible prepaid account that can be used for on- and off-campus purchases. The tender is also the only payment method for on-campus laundry.

LionCash is accepted at more than 300 on- and off-campus locations across the state of Pennsylvania. Students can use lionCash to purchase books for the semester, grabbing a bite to eat, making copy/print.

Lioncash does not expire and remains on an employee’s id+ card while employed by Penn State. Adding additional funds to the id+ card can be done via credit card or payroll deduction. In addition, LionCash can be managed via the Penn State Go app where users can place mobile retail dining food orders.

Related posts:

Default ThumbnailDrew University selects Aramark to revamp din... slider foodstamp 1Wisconsin mulls student use of food stamps on... CBORD logo1 1CBORD webinar to discuss campus food prep ami... Idaho StarshipU. Idaho launches robot delivery with Starshi...
|| TAGS:
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT POSTS

Mar 24, 23 /

Penn State makes meal plan available to faculty, staff

Penn State University has opened its on campus meal plan to all faculty and staff via the campus card. All faulty and staff are eligible to purchase a meal plan and beginning February 1, faculty and staff can also add LionCash to their id+ card for discounted meals at participating dining locations.

Idaho lawsuit seeks to overturn law prohibiting campus cards for voter ID

Student IDs have occupied a gray area when it comes to voter identification, with some states accepting the campus card at the the polls and others not. The latest to grapple with the challenge is the state of Idaho where a new lawsuit has been filed against a recent law that prohibits the use of student ID cards as an acceptable form of identification at polling places.
Mar 22, 23 / ,

CampusIDChat: Updates for Transact Mobile Credential in 2023

Transact Campus VP and GM of ID Solutions, Rasheed Behrooznia, discusses the year ahead for mobile credential, recent updates, and why the technology is a good fit for campuses. Fresh off the recent Transact 360 event in Atlanta earlier this month, Behrooznia shares some additions to the mobile credential offering.
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow

CampusIDNews
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

Join us, @NACCUorg, and @TouchNet to explore how campus card programs can successfully navigate the sales and procurement process. Join the webinar on June 6, 2 pm EDT. https://go.touchnet.com/l/652093/2022-05-18/lsndq

Reply on Twitter 1532074983769247744 Retweet on Twitter 1532074983769247744 1 Like on Twitter 1532074983769247744 2 Twitter 1532074983769247744
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

Webinar: Learn how the University of Arizona uses campus cards, mobile ordering, kiosks, lockers, and robots to revolutionize campus dining. April 7, 2-2:30 EDT. Register Now at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7821245544009488910?source=campus-id

Reply on Twitter 1509954970862424068 Retweet on Twitter 1509954970862424068 Like on Twitter 1509954970862424068 1 Twitter 1509954970862424068
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

As supply chain issues in 2021 persist, identity solutions provider @ColorID discusses ways campuses can to overcome potentially troublesome delays until the situation eases.

https://www.cr80news.com/news-item/protecting-your-campus-card-program-from-supply-chain-issues/

Reply on Twitter 1471130425431052293 Retweet on Twitter 1471130425431052293 Like on Twitter 1471130425431052293 Twitter 1471130425431052293
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

A dining services push at the @UBuffalo is reinforcing the utility of self-service checkout. @CBORD is improving the food service experience using the GET app, as well as Nextep kiosks and Oracle’s Micros Simphony POS.

https://www.cr80news.com/news-item/kiosks-self-service-tech-streamline-campus-food-service-u-buffalo/

Reply on Twitter 1470778858509004800 Retweet on Twitter 1470778858509004800 Like on Twitter 1470778858509004800 1 Twitter 1470778858509004800
touchnet TouchNet @touchnet ·

Did you miss our recent webinar? No worries - watch it on-demand. Leaders from @NAU and the @UAlberta joined Ryan Audus, Touchnet, and Andrew Hudson, @CR80News, to discuss innovative mobile services and the future of mobile tech in higher ed. Watch now: https://bit.ly/31RFyLn

Reply on Twitter 1470420193734283265 Retweet on Twitter 1470420193734283265 1 Like on Twitter 1470420193734283265 Twitter 1470420193734283265
Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2023 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.