Penn State makes meal plan available to faculty, staff

Penn State University has opened its on campus meal plan to all faculty and staff via the campus card. All faulty and staff are eligible to purchase a meal plan and beginning February 1, faculty and staff can also add LionCash to their id+ card for discounted meals at participating dining locations.

According to an official university release, faculty and staff using LionCash will be charged a special door price at all-you-care-to-eat dining locations at the University Park and Behrend campuses.

To receive the discount, PSU staff and faculty have to inform the cashier of their staff status prior to paying. Faculty and staff also receive a 10% discount at participating retail dining locations around PSU.

LionCash is Penn State's flexible prepaid account that can be used for on- and off-campus purchases. The tender is also the only payment method for on-campus laundry.

LionCash is accepted at more than 300 on- and off-campus locations across the state of Pennsylvania. Students can use lionCash to purchase books for the semester, grabbing a bite to eat, making copy/print.

Lioncash does not expire and remains on an employee’s id+ card while employed by Penn State. Adding additional funds to the id+ card can be done via credit card or payroll deduction. In addition, LionCash can be managed via the Penn State Go app where users can place mobile retail dining food orders.