U. Idaho launches robot delivery with Starship

The University of Idaho has launched robot delivery on its Moscow, Idaho campus, partnering with Starship Technologies on the initiative. The robot delivery program is now live and available to Idaho students, faculty and staff.

According to an official university release, Starship’s autonomous robots will deliver food from on-campus dining locations, including Qdoba, True Burger, Einstein Bros. Bagels, and Cravings by Joe. The university has deployed a fleet of 15 Starship delivery robots.

“We’re excited to bring this service to a wide array of our dining options,” says Cami McClure, assistant vice president for Auxiliary Services at the University of Idaho. “The university community is eager for on-campus dining delivery and now, with Starship Technologies, we are able to offer a fun, fast and friendly way to deliver.”

U of I is the first institution in the state of Idaho to introduce a robot delivery service on campus. Students and employees will use the Starship Food Delivery app to order food and drinks to be delivered anywhere on campus. The delivery service works in conjunction with the Idaho Eats meal plans and Vandals may pay for Starship delivery orders using Dining Dollars.

The app allows users to watch the robot’s journey in real time through an interactive map. Once the robot arrives, the student will receive an alert to meet the robot and unlock it through the app. Delivery is usually fulfilled in a matter of minutes, depending on the menu items ordered and the distance the robot must travel.

“We are very pleased to expand our services to Idaho,” says Ryan Tuohy, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Sales at Starship Technologies. “We think the entire campus community will love seeing the robots roaming around campus and appreciate the convenience of on-demand deliveries, whether that means skipping long lines, sleeping in or getting deliveries for late night studies.”

Starship also plans to hire Idaho students to work with the Starship fleet on an ongoing basis.

“We’re thrilled to be the first to welcome the Starship robots to Idaho and the Vandal community,” says Mo Alhabashneh, Idaho Eats Resident District Manager. “This innovative technology will enhance our level of service and make our dining options readily available to all Vandals wherever they find themselves on campus.”